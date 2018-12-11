European paper round-up: Manchester United 'most determined' to sign Tanguy Ndombele

Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele could be on his way to Old Trafford

All the news from across Europe, as Manchester United edge ahead in the race for Tanguy Ndombele and Liverpool eye a signing too.

Our friends at Football Whispers are here to bring you the latest news from around the continent.

France

Manchester United are said to be the 'most determined' side in the race to sign Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele. The central midfielder has attracted a lot of attention and is a Manchester City target as well. United may have to pay around €90-100m to get him though. (France Football)

Eden Hazard has, once again, hinted at a potential departure from Chelsea. Asked if his future was clear in his head, the Belgian responded: "Not yet, I'll wait and see," while also mentioning that he has "always liked Real Madrid, even before [Zinedine] Zidane." (RMC)

Eden Hazard has scored seven league goals for Chelsea this season

Everton will look to bring in RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin during the January transfer window. The 21-year-old striker has scored three goals in 10 Bundesliga appearances this season, but only three of those were starts. (France Football)

Spain

Neymar's links to Paris Saint-Germain have been strengthened, despite rumours of a move back to Spain. He is now a global ambassador for the National Bank of Qatar, who are also one of PSG's biggest sponsors. (Marca)

Neymar was briefly the world's most expensive player thanks to his PSG move

Barcelona have withdrawn their support for playing a match abroad. They and Girona had been two clubs under discussion for playing a La Liga fixture in Miami, but have said that "while all the parties involved cannot reach an agreement, this project cannot thrive." (AS)

Italy

Wolves could lose one of their star players if an agent has his way. Ruben Neves' representative, Jorge Mendes, would like to take the 21-year-old midfielder to Juventus. Neves was a coup for Wolves when he signed in 2017 from Porto for around £16m, and signed a new five-year contract in the summer. (Calciomercato)

Ruben Neves has scored twice in 15 league games for Wolves this season

Former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has spoken to Italian papers as he starts his new job as AC Milan CEO. He has said that the aim of the club is to be self-financing, with a focus on youth helping to achieve this goal. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Financial fair play (FFP) has another critic, this time in Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. He has complained that FFP doesn't work as it isn't applied properly; "if it was applied then half of Serie A would have to close down," he said. (TuttoNapoli)

Germany

Liverpool are in pole position to buy Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Monchengladbach, and could make a move as early as January. The winger has eight goals and six assists in the Bundesliga this season and has a release clause of around €30m. (Liga Financial)

Thorgan Hazard was once on the books at Chelsea, alongside his brother

Dortmund want to extend the contract of new manager Lucien Favre already. The club are top of the Bundesliga, still unbeaten, and nine points ahead of Bayern Munich. (Ruhr Nachrichten)