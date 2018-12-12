European Paper Talk: AC Milan target Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

Could Marcus Rashford be moving to Italy?

It was a dramatic night in the Champions League for English teams, but football is not the only matter of intrigue in Europe right now, with the January transfer window fast approaching.

Our friends at Football Whispers are here to round up the latest news from the Continent's sports pages.

Italy

Mesut Ozil will not be moving to Juventus, despite rumours in the English media. The German's representatives offered him to the Serie A club but sporting director Fabio Paratici has no interest in the 30-year-old. (Calciomercato)

Marcus Rashford is reportedly an AC Milan target after the club failed to agree a loan deal for LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Manchester United striker is on a list of options that also includes Liverpool's Divock Origi. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Elseid Hysaj is still a Chelsea transfer target. The club were not able to bring in the Napoli full-back during the summer when Maurizio Sarri arrived, but are still interested. (Calciomercato)

Spain

Ousmane Dembele will not be allowed to leave Barcelona for a penny less than his €400m (£361.5m) release clause. The 21-year-old France international, who scored last night against Tottenham, has had some issues with the club of late with reports of being late for training, but is still highly rated. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio is wanted by Tottenham. Mauricio Pochettino likes the 22-year-old, and an approach has reportedly been made, but was turned down by the player. (Marca)

Edinson Cavani could find his future at Atletico Madrid. If the Spanish club sell Diego Costa, who has attracted interest from China, they will look towards the unsettled Paris Saint-Germain striker. (Onda Cero)

Alvaro Morata is attracting attention from Barcelona. The club have held initial meetings in London to test the water about a potential deal for, and with, the former Real Madrid striker, who is struggling to impress at Chelsea. (RAC1)

Germany

Franck Ribery will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, according to the club's sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic. The winger, 35, joins fellow ageing midfielder Arjen Robben in making 2018/19 their last season at the Bundesliga champions. (Bild)

Bayern Munich's chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has responded to Kingsley Coman's comments about considering retirement if he receives another injury. Knee and ankle ligament problems have kept Coman out for long stretches in the past few years, but Rummenigge has predicted once Coman is back and in a good run of form he will be thinking about the enjoyable part of football again. (SportBild)

France

Paris Saint-Germain's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said that it's "very early" to be talking about the winter transfer window. "It's still very early to talk about the transfer window," he said after PSG's game against Red Star Belgrade. "We have very good players and a very good team. I don't know if we need any players during the window, we were good tonight." (RMC)

Although Edinson Cavani is linked with Barcelona, PSG could also receive offers of up to €50m (£45.2m) for the player from English clubs in the summer. (France Football)