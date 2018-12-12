Stoke to cover repairs cost of Vale Park damage

Stoke to cover costs of damage caused by fans during the Checkatrade trophy fixture at Port Vale

Port Vale say Stoke will cover the cost of any damage to Vale Park following their Checkatrade Trophy fixture last week.

Staffordshire Police have been investigating after fans destroyed the toilets in the away end at Vale Park during the Potteries derby.

It was the first match between the local rivals for 16 years.

Port Vale said in a statement: "The club would like to confirm that discussions have been held with Stoke City, following the damage caused in the visitors stand at Vale Park during our Checkatrade Trophy fixture last week.

"As a result of these discussions, Stoke City have agreed to donate their share of the net proceeds from the gate towards the cost of repairs. Port Vale Chairman Norman Smurthwaite, would like to thank Stoke City for this kind gesture.

"Port Vale will now focus on ensuring that essential repairs are carried out as they prepare for this weekend's League Two fixture against Cheltenham Town."

Two men have been charged following violent scenes at Vale Park after missiles were thrown towards the players.