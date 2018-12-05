Stoke to seek banning orders against fans involved in Vale Park trouble on Tuesday

Seats were ripped apart during Tuesday night's game at Vale Park

Stoke City say they will seek lengthy banning orders for any fans involved in the trouble at Port Vale on Tuesday night.

The Sky Bet Championship club are liaising with Staffordshire Police after bottles and flares were thrown onto the pitch during the Football League Trophy match at Vale Park.

The toilets in the visiting end were also vandalised and all the windows smashed.

Eleven people remain in police custody, aged between 18 and 61, having been arrested for a mixture of public order and violence offences.

A Stoke City spokesperson said on Wednesday morning: "The actions of a minority of the crowd at last night's Checkatrade Trophy game against Port Vale were deplorable.

"Where this behaviour involved so-called supporters of Stoke City, we will be working closely with Staffordshire Police and Port Vale to bring the culprits to justice.

"We will be pushing for anyone found guilty of disorder on the night to be handed a lengthy football banning order."

0:15 Stoke fans have been accused of 'taking things too far' after Port Vale's stadium was vandalised during their clash with Stoke's U21 side (video courtesy of @McLellanMax) Stoke fans have been accused of 'taking things too far' after Port Vale's stadium was vandalised during their clash with Stoke's U21 side (video courtesy of @McLellanMax)

Port Vale have launched an internal investigation into what happened.

The Sky Bet League Two side say repairs have begun, and they fully expect the next home game against Cheltenham to go ahead a week on Saturday.

Vale increased stewarding for Tuesday's match, and 180 police officers were on duty to try to prevent any violence.

The League Two club are now working closely with the police and Stoke City to identify the fans who were involved in the violent scenes.

Vale say that, despite the fan rivalries, relations with Stoke at a club level have always been friendly and cooperative.

All 72 EFL clubs reaffirmed a Charter commitment at the start of this season to enforce three-year bans for any fans trying to take flares into a match.