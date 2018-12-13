Euro Paper Talk: Bayern Munich have stepped up their pursuit of Thorgan Hazard

Bayern Munich have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Thorgan Hazard

It's been a dramatic week of Champions League action, but football is not the only matter of intrigue in Europe right now, with the January transfer window fast approaching.

Our friends at Football Whispers are here to round up the latest news from the continent's sports pages.

Germany

Bayern Munich have stepped up their pursuit of Thorgan Hazard. The Belgian has shone for Borussia Monchengladbach this season and has also attracted interest from the Premier League. With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery set to leave Bayern at the end of the season, the winger would be a natural replacement for one of the veterans. Monchengladbach, however, are determined to extend Hazard's contract, which expires in 2020. (Kicker)

Manchester City and Barcelona are monitoring German 19-year-old Kai Havertz. The Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder has scored six and assisted six goals in the Bundesliga this season and is valued at €55m. (SportBild)

Spain

Real Madrid have nearly lined up their first signing of the winter window. They're close to finalising a deal for River Plate's Exequiel Palacios, who will join after the FIFA Club World Cup. (Marca)

Inter Milan's failure to qualify for the knock-out rounds of the Champions League could give a boost to Real Madrid. They may renew their interest in Mauro Icardi, hoping that the 25-year-old striker's vision of Inter's future has been dented by the exit and that he is more open to a departure. (AS)

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi is a reported target for Real Madrid

Frenkie de Jong says he hasn't made a decision on his future, despite reports that he will be joining Paris Saint-Germain. The Ajax 21-year-old is also a Manchester City and Barcelona transfer target, but said "I still haven't taken a decision," after the club's Champions League game against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. (Mundo Deportivo)

Ivan Rakitic might be set to leave Barcelona. Or he might not be. Catalunya Radio claim there is an agreement in place to sell him in the summer for below his €125m release clause, with PSG very interested, while Mundo Deportivo deny the truth of this rumour. (Catalunya Radio and Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Paul Pogba is wanted by Juventus and might try to buy him back for less than he was sold for. The Italian club have €80m they're willing to spend and are weighing up Pogba or Real Madrid's Isco. (Tuttosport)

Paul Pogba is wanted back at Juventus

Inter are considering hiring a new coach next season following the club's exit from the Champions League group stage. Luciano Spalletti is being held responsible for Inter's failure to progress from Group B and, as a result, the Zhang family owners are weighing up approaches for Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone. (Corriere della Sera)

Chelsea are keen to close a deal for highly-rated Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella. The Blues are willing to pay £40m for the 21-year-old and there is a hope that Gianfranco Zola's personal relationship will help bring the player to Stamford Bridge. Atletico Madrid are also interested. (Unione Sarda, via Sport Witness)

Andorra

Gerard Pique may soon be a club owner. He's in talks to buy FC Andorra, who currently play in the Spanish fifth-tier. Pique, as part of his investment company Kosmos, is also heavily involved in tennis, where he is behind a revamped Davis Cup. (Diari d'Andorra)

France

Liverpool target Nabil Fekir has been coy about his future at Lyon. The club wants to extend his contract, and he doesn't envisage himself leaving in the summer "but, you know, in football. "Am I leaving? No, not for now, but you never know in football," he said after Lyon's 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. (L'Equipe)

Karim Benzema has emerged as a possible replacement for Edinson Cavani at PSG. The Uruguayan has been strongly linked with an exit and, should he leave, the club will target the Real Madrid forward. However, if they fail to lure the Frenchman back to Ligue 1 10 years after leaving Lyon for the Spanish capital, the French champions will turn their attention to Inter striker Mauro Icardi. (France Football)