Roy Keane in the studio for Liverpool vs Manchester United on Super Sunday

Roy Keane will be in the Sky Sports studio on Super Sunday as his former side Manchester United go to Anfield.

Keane played in the fixture 21 times for United, winning nine and losing seven, and he will be on hand to give his memories of the rivalry.

So often challenging for the title during Keane's years at the club, United now go to Liverpool desperately looking to keep in touch with the top four, while Jurgen Klopp's side are fighting for their first top-flight title since 1990.

Keane will be joined by Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher, while Gary Neville is on co-commentator duties on Super Sunday.

The panel will also be discussing the early Sunday game as Arsenal go to Southampton, also live on Sky Sports Premier League, as well as Saturday's action in the top flight.

