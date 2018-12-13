Paul Merson says it would be a joke if Man Utd don't attack Liverpool

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United must attack Liverpool on Super Sunday

Paul Merson believes it would be embarrassing for Manchester United not to attack at Anfield against Liverpool on Super Sunday.

United currently sit 16 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, and are some way off the top four as the pressure mounts on Jose Mourinho.

But Merson believes that with Liverpool under pressure to keep top spot, United can go with an attacking attitude and "have a go" at the hosts, unlike in the last two goalless meetings between the sides at Anfield.

"I think tactically, Mourinho is up there with the best of the best. But really they've got to win here, because the gap is getting ridiculous.

"Mourinho might have to have a go at Liverpool, particularly as Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea have favourable games this weekend. It could be double digits to the top four, which is too many points.

"Liverpool have everything to lose, the pressure's on now. But if they win this, it's another game ticked off, a big game done.

"I've seen these games too many times, and they disappoint at the highest level sometimes, unless you're a major connoisseur of football and like a 0-0 better than a 4-4.

"I'd like to think they're going to have a go and put Liverpool under pressure, because they are under pressure - they're top of the league. It's embarrassing if they don't go and have a go. It's Manchester United. Going there and shutting up shop is a joke.

"They have to score, because I can't see this United defence being good enough to keep a clean sheet. They had a walk in the park against Fulham and still allowed them to score. The best form of defence is attack."

Mourinho has received strong criticism this season for failing to develop his players over the past two seasons, with the top four looking increasingly out of sight.

But Merson admits he struggles to criticise the Portuguese manager, given what he has achieved in the game with eight league titles and two Champions League victories.

"The thing is, Jose has won everything in the game. It's hard to question him all his career. It's easy for us to sit here who've never won anything as managers and tell the best of the best what to do. I wish my managerial career was as good as that!

"Everyone will sit there and say: 'Do this, do that!' but they've not been a manager. It's hard to talk about Mourinho because he has been that good."

