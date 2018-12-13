Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville discuss Liverpool vs Manchester United memories

2:20 Ahead of Sunday's clash between Liverpool and Manchester United, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville reminisce about memorable moments from previous games between these two giants Ahead of Sunday's clash between Liverpool and Manchester United, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville reminisce about memorable moments from previous games between these two giants

What are Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville's best moments from Liverpool vs Manchester United? What are their favourite goals from the fixture? And what makes it such a special match?

Ahead of United's trip to Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, we spoke to Carragher and Neville to get their views on the rivalry.

Former United defender Neville said: "The atmosphere, emotion, feeling, it took me years to get used to playing at Anfield.

"There's always something happening, there's always a bit of controversy, there's always great goals."

Ex-Liverpool defender Carragher added: "People will say before the game it's just three points but we know it's not, there's more riding on it than that."

