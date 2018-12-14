Liverpool vs Man Utd - Soccer Saturday pundit predictions

The Soccer Saturday pundits have given their predictions for Liverpool vs Man Utd

Liverpool host Manchester United on Sunday looking to maintain their unbeaten record in the Premier League this season, in what promises to be another fiercely-competitive fixture.

Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp both have injury concerns heading into the match at Anfield, but the 16 points that separate the two sides means the hosts are strong favourites to continue their brilliant domestic form.

Ahead of the game, which is live on Renault Super Sunday, the Soccer Saturday panel have given their predictions on how they see the game being won and lost.

Charlie Nicholas

These games in the past I would always back Mourinho but, for the life of me, I honestly don't have a clue what he's going to do here. He went with quite an attacking team against Man City and they got battered.

Pogba will not play and the only way I can see this developing into a positive for Mourinho is to park the bus and try and stay in the game and snatch something later on. The key for United is De Gea and Rashford and if they're at their best they may have a chance.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

We do a lot of combined XIs and the biggest thing you can say about it is that I had two days to think about it and I couldn't get any Man Utd players into the Liverpool team. De Gea was the only one close but Alisson's been great so far, so even he'd miss out right now.

But I can't honestly see anything other than a Liverpool win. The way United have been playing the only way they could stop Liverpool would be to park the bus and get a 0-0 but I can't see that happening.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Liverpool 3-1 Man Utd - Milner and Mane to score.

Charlie Nicholas is backing Sadio Mane to have a goalscoring impact

Phil Thompson

I don't think Jose Mourinho will park the full double decker, it'll just be the single decker this time as he'll have them organised and well-drilled to make sure they stay in the game. He'll have his workers in the team like Lingard and Rashford who understand the running they have to do.

Jose's done it on a number of occasions with Chelsea and United and he knows it can work. I remember when I was working with Gerard Houllier at Liverpool and we found a way of playing against United, so we stuck with it at home and away and we had great success.

3:39 Sky Sports News asked two fans from outside the UK for their view on the big game. Sky Sports News asked two fans from outside the UK for their view on the big game.

I think Mata will play as well as he always seems to do well against Liverpool. Klopp's got some defensive problems but Lovren's back and James Milner can play well at right-back so I wouldn't be too worried, but Trent (Alexander-Arnold) won't want to miss this game so a couple of paracetamol and we could see him out there.

But it should all be about Liverpool and I can see them winning well.

PHIL PREDICTS: Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd - Mane to score twice.

2:47 Highlights from Liverpool's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League. Highlights from Liverpool's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Matt Le Tissier

I'd be surprised if Jose went and tried to open them up and open the game up. For the sake of the TV viewer you'd hope he'd do that but pleasing people isn't top of his list.

If they are to win they have to score first otherwise it's really over, it'll be curtains. They've come back before in a few games this season but against this Liverpool team who can sit and hit you on the counter they'll have no chance.

MATT PREDICTS: Liverpool 3-1 Man Utd - Martial and Firmino both to score.

Anthony Martial has been backed to score by Matt Le Tissier

Paul Merson

I'd be shocked if Liverpool don't get a result, probably like the rest of the nation! I watched United on Wednesday night, and oh my God.

They play under pressure week in, week out. You wouldn't understand the pressure they are playing under as Manchester United players. They then go to Valencia, a chance for them to express themselves, with nothing to lose, against nowhere near one of the best Spanish teams in the league.

2:57 Highlights from Manchester United's win against Fulham in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester United's win against Fulham in the Premier League.

Go and express yourselves! And what happened? Oh my God.

I just cannot see where United win this football match. But that isn't to say there isn't huge pressure on Liverpool too, as they have to stay in front. It's a different pressure now they are top.

PAUL PREDICTS: Liverpool to win 2-0.

Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 3.30pm on Renault Super Sunday.