Bundesliga round-up: Wolfsburg move up to eighth with win over hapless Nurnberg

Daniel Ginczek's opener set Wolfsburg on their way

Wolfsburg won at Nurnberg 2-0 and extended the hosts' winless streak in the Bundesliga to nine consecutive games.

Nurnberg, who were promoted at the start of this season, were left in the relegation zone behind Stuttgart on goal difference.

Striker Daniel Ginczek scored from a pass by Maximilian Arnold to put Wolfsburg in front an hour in. Substitute Josip Brekalo rounded off the victory with a second goal in stoppage time.

Wolfsburg extended their unbeaten run to four games, and moved up into eighth place in the process.