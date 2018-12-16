European paper round-up: Barcelona want Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen

With barely two weeks until the transfer window opens, Barcelona, Arsenal and others across Europe are planning their business...

With January approaching, plans are being made for the transfer window, and our friends at Football Whispers are here to bring you the news from the continent.

Spain

Andreas Christensen is subject to interest from Barcelona. The 22-year-old Dane has struggled to force his way into the first team under Maurizio Sarri, but the Catalan club have made a bid for the centre-back. (Sport)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas will stay at Real Madrid in January. The 32-year-old has fallen behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order, but will be staying put, much to the dismay of any team who need a quick fix in that position. (Marca)

Barcelona are 'waiting for offers' for Andre Gomes. The midfielder has had a successful loan spell at Everton and the club now feel that they could get a good fee from a sale. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Arsenal have made a formal offer for Roma winger Cengiz Under. The 21-year-old has been an Arsenal transfer target for a number of days, and are hoping to secure his signature for £29m. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Cesc Fabregas' situation is being 'evaluated' by AC Milan. The Italian club would like Chelsea to halve their €8m price-tag for the player out of contract in the summer. With FFP on their mind, they're also planning to fund the transfer by selling Hakan Calhanoglu. (Sky Sports Italia)

Turkey

Manchester City seem set to form a strategic partnership with Galatasaray, with City players being sent on loan to play and develop in the Turkish league. Fatih Terim will reportedly receive a list from Pep Guardiola in the next few days of players who could be sent on loan. (Hurriyet)

Galatasaray are also monitoring the situation of Danny Welbeck's injury. If he doesn't recover from his broken ankle before January - which isn't likely - they may wait to pick him up on a free transfer in the summer. (Aksam)

Christian Benteke could be on his way to Turkey. Besiktas have made a loan offer for the Belgian striker, who has been struggling with a knee injury this season. (Milliyet)

Portugal

Portimonense forward Shoya Nakajima could be playing his last game for the side, with interest from several Premier League clubs. Leicester and West Ham are interested but Wolves are reportedly closest to signing the 24-year-old. Initial suggestions were that the fee would be €20m, but Portimonense would like to push it as close to Nakajima's €40m release clause as possible. (A Bola)

France

Chelsea defender Matt Miazga could be about to cut short his loan spell at Nantes. He's slipped out of the first team and Chelsea staff Christophe Lollichon and Eddie Newton travelled to the west of France to meet him. (20minutes)

Patrick Vieira has admitted his frustration with Mario Balotelli. "When it comes to Mario, I want to answer back, or just slam him up against the wall or leave him hanging by his collar on the coat rack, but I can't, as I'm no longer a player," he has said. (L'Equipe)