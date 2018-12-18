European Paper Talk: No new Paris Saint-Germain deal for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is not expected to sign a new deal at PSG

Jose Mourinho being sacked by Manchester United might be the biggest news of the day, but there's plenty more happening in the football world.

Our friends at Football Whispers have rounded up the best of the news from Europe's sports pages.

France

Arsenal and Tottenham are set to battle it out for the signing of Nicolas Pepe. The 23-year-old Lille winger has caught many an eye this season, scoring 12 goals in Ligue 1 so far. Pepe is also reported to be a Chelsea transfer target. (L'Equipe)

Adrien Rabiot, a Liverpool and Tottenham transfer target, won't be signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain. His current deal expires in the summer and, after a lengthy contract-renewal-saga, PSG sporting director Antero Henrique has confirmed that Rabiot will not be signing a new deal. (Yahoo France)

Spain

Could Isco be moving to the Premier League?

Manchester City want to sign Real Madrid's Isco. The club have already contacted the 26-year-old, who has one goal and two assists in La Liga this season. Real Madrid will reportedly only sell him for €100m. (AS)

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde would like to sign a central defender in January. The club currently have something of an injury crisis, with only Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet fit. (Mundo Deportivo)

Diego Simeone has reiterated that he will definitely, at some point, manage Inter Milan. "I have told Inter already 2,000 times, it will happen," he has said. (Radio Anchi'o, via AS)

PSG may try to launch a double-bid for Ajax starlets Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. The sporting director of the Parisian club, Maxwell, reportedly met with his Ajax counterpart Marc Overmars at the Champions League knockout draw in Switzerland. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Paul Pogba continues to be linked with a move back to Juventus

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has met with Juventus, although he was principally meeting to discuss a contract extension for another client, striker Moise Kean. However, he's also understood to have been there to talk about Pogba, as well as another client, Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt. (Sky Sports Italia)

Juventus might look to take Pogba on loan in January, seeking an option to buy in the summer, to try and get him as soon as possible. (Quotidiano Sportivo)

Roma will be sticking by manager Eusebio di Francesco despite rumours that his job is under threat. "Is he at risk? No-one is," Monchi said in Boston, where he is due to meet club president James Pallotta. Roma are currently seventh in the Serie A table. (Calciomercato)

Germany

Barcelona defender Rafinha will leave the club in the summer when his contract comes to an end, with the 33-year-old attracting interest from China. (Kicker)