WATCH & VOTE: Premier League goal of the year 2018

It's been another thrilling year in the Premier League but who gets your vote for the best goal of 2018?

As a Christmas treat, we've picked out 10 of the best

Pedro Obiang - Tottenham vs WEST HAM - January 4

Relegation-threatened West Ham spent the majority of the game against Spurs on the back foot until Obiang's 70th-minute thunderbolt - their first shot on target - beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris all ends up to give them the lead at Wembley. However, Son's late equaliser salvaged a point for the hosts.

Willian - Brighton vs CHELSEA - January 20

A brilliant team move sees Willian make the list. The Brazilian was involved in some slick interplay with Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi before expertly finishing past Mat Ryan as the champions got back to winnings ways with a 4-0 win at the Amex.

Victor Wanyama - Liverpool v TOTTENHAM - February 4

Wanyama played his part in a dramatic ending to Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield, striking a breathtaking half-volley past Loris Karius and into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Jamie Vardy - West Brom vs LEICESTER - March 10

Another goal of the season contender as Vardy's over-the-shoulder volley helped Leicester come from behind to win 4-1 at West Brom.

Christian Eriksen - Chelsea vs TOTTENHAM - April 1

The Denmark international struck a stunning 30-yard strike as Tottenham ended their 28-year Stamford Bridge hoodoo with a 3-1 win against Chelsea.

Jean Michael Seri - FULHAM vs Burnley - August 26

Seri rounded off proceedings with a screamer as Fulham picked up their first victory of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign with a 4-2 win against Burnley at Craven Cottage.

Daniel Sturridge - Chelsea vs LIVERPOOL - September 29

Sturridge struck a stunning late equaliser from distance as Liverpool fought back to claim a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in an absorbing contest at Stamford Bridge.

Gylfi Sigurdsson - Leicester vs EVERTON - October 6

Sigurdsson fired in a sublime winner for Everton at the King Power Stadium. The Iceland international collected Kurt Zouma's pass before he bent his unstoppable right-footed effort into the top corner for his 50th Premier League goal.

Aaron Ramsey - Fulham vs ARSENAL - October 7

Ramsey scored just 38 seconds after coming off the bench during Arsenal's 5-1 win at Fulham. He started a flowing one-touch move from the right-back position which concluded with the Wales international scoring with a superb backheel into the far corner.

Andros Townsend - Man City vs CRYSTAL PALACE - December 22

A very late entry, but Townsend's goal is surely one of the most memorable of 2018. The superb 30-yard volley helped Crystal Palace stun Manchester City with a 3-2 victory at the Etihad.