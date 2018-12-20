LISTEN: EFL Matters podcast - George Elek and Ali Maxwell from 'Not the Top 20 Podcast' join David Prutton

Listen to the EFL Matters podcast, as George Elek and Ali Maxwell from 'Not the Top 20 Podcast' join David Prutton.

The guests kick things off by discussing Brentford's poor form under Thomas Frank, before attention turns to Paul Lambert's first win as Ipswich boss and Jos Luhukay's struggles at Sheffield Wednesday.

League One is next as the panel analyse Burton's win at Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup in midweek, and the upcoming clash between Portsmouth and Sunderland this week.

Then it is League Two and Colin Calderwood's appointment at Cambridge and Sol Campbell's first victory as Macclesfield manager.

