David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of the weekend fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory?

Hull v Swansea, Saturday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

You have to admire the job that Nigel Adkins has done at Hull, considering the difficult circumstances he has found himself in. It looks like they are pulling away from the relegation zone now.

Swansea have been hovering around mid-table for most of the season but look too inconsistent to make a break into the top six. I can see the Tigers continuing their good run on Saturday evening.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Hull City vs Swansea Live on

Aston Villa v Leeds, Sunday 1.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What a game it should be at Villa Park as Dean Smith's resurgent side aim to claw back some points on the Championship's pace-setters.

Despite all their injury problems Leeds keep winning, with Patrick Bamford returning to score their winner at Bolton last week. Marcelo Bielsa has built a real togetherness there but I just think this Villa side will edge it.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

A Villa vs Leeds Live on

Brentford v Bolton, Saturday 3pm

It is starting to get a little desperate for Thomas Frank and Brentford. They head into the weekend just three points above the relegation zone.

In Bolton they face one of the few sides in the division in worse form than them. It is a big, big opportunity for both sides to claim a much-needed win but I think it will be a fairly dour draw.

Prutton predicts: 0-0 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Ipswich v Sheffield United, Saturday 3pm

What a massive win for Ipswich that was last week, finally ending their dreadful run at home at Portman Road this season.

Sheffield United are a completely different proposition to Wigan, though, and Chris Wilder's side will be stinging from their defeat to West Brom last week. They should bounce back here.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

0:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic

Rotherham v West Brom, Saturday 3pm

It was yet another draw for Rotherham last week against Reading and, remarkably, 10 of their last 13 games in the Championship have ended in stalemates, having drawn none of their first nine.

West Brom will be delighted with the way they came back to win at Sheffield United but they need to keep up winning if they are going to keep with the pace of Leeds and Norwich. Having said that, I think Rotherham could frustrate them and I reckon they could cause a bit of a surprise.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield Wednesday v Preston, Saturday 3pm

These two sides are only separated by a few places in the league but both seem to be heading in totally opposite directions.

Sheffield Wednesday have just one win in 10 now while Preston are in excellent form heading to Hillsborough. Away win for me.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

2:43 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Preston North End and Millwall Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Preston North End and Millwall

Portsmouth v Sunderland, Saturday 3pm

The last time these two sides faced each other it was eight years ago in the Premier League, and Portsmouth have even dropped as low as League Two in that time. Both, however, appear to be back on the up now.

Sunderland are five points adrift of the leaders heading into the weekend but have a couple of games in hand and a victory at Fratton Park would be a big statement of intent. But I'm backing a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

MK Dons v Colchester, Saturday 3pm

It can't have been easy for MK Dons to make the journey all the way to Newport last week only to see the game postponed so late in the day! It also meant Lincoln overtook them again at the top of League Two.

Colchester are currently in third and appear to be the best of the rest, although the way things are shaping up it seems as though there will be an almighty scrap this season for the final automatic promotion spot. Narrow home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Blackburn v Norwich: 1-1 (5/1)

Derby v Bristol City: 3-1 (16/1)

Nottingham Forest v QPR: 2-0 (9/1)

Reading v Middlesbrough: 1-1 (11/2)

Stoke v Millwall: 3-1 (14/1)

Wigan v Birmingham: 1-1 (5/1)