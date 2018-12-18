Championship Power Rankings: Norwich City's Marco Stiepermann top

Norwich City midfielder Marco Stiepermann has soared to the Power Rankings' summit this week.

The 27-year-old scored a delightful curler during a 2-2 draw at Bristol City, while team-mate Maximillian Aarons entered the top 10 after netting a 78th-minute leveller.

Last week's table-topper Anwar El Ghazi (No 2) and Tammy Abraham (No 10) both slipped down the chart following Aston Villa's 2-2 draw with Stoke - with Abraham converting from the penalty spot after Joe Allen (No 4) had opened the scoring.

Hull's Jarrod Bowen (No 3) maintained his ascent up the table after the Tigers beat Brentford 2-0 at the KCOM Satdium, while Leeds' Pablo Hernadez also climbed into fifth spot following a 1-0 win at Bolton.

Rotherham's Will Vaulks (No 7) and Richard Towell (No 9) remained among the top performers after a 1-1 draw against Reading, while Derby's Harry Wilson tumbled into sixth spot following a goalless stalemate with Nottingham Forest.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Championship matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

