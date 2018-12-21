Euro Papers: Eden Hazard reports unsettling Isco at Real Madrid

Isco reportedly does not feel trusted by new Rea Madrid coach Santiago Solari

Spain

Manchester City transfer target Isco is considering leaving Real Madrid and believes Pep Guardiola is a coach who will make him feel "important" again. The Spain playmaker doesn't feel trusted by new Madrid coach Santiago Solari and rumours of Los Blancos making a move for Chelsea's Eden Hazard has also left him further unsettled at the Bernabeu. (AS)

Atletico Madrid are opening contract talks with defender Lucas Hernandez after denying the France international has agreed to join Bayern Munich. Atleti released a statement insisting the 22-year-old is not on the brink of signing for Bayern in an €80m (£72m) deal. But Los Rojiblancos do fear Hernandez could leave and will begin negotiations on Friday over a new contract to keep him in Madrid. (AS)

Matthias De Ligt won the 2018 Golden Boy award this week

Juventus are trying to convince Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt his future is best served in Italy than Barcelona. De Ligt won the 2018 Golden Boy award this week and, as a means of pitching the club to the 19-year-old, Juve ensured Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli were sat near him at the ceremony in Turin. The Italian champions are prepared to pay €75m (£68m) for the Dutch international with Ajax requesting young forward Moises Kean as part of the deal. (Sport)

Italy

Paul Pogba remains a Juventus transfer target despite Jose Mourinho's dismissal at Manchester United. Juve executives are monitoring the France midfielder's situation at Old Trafford very closely as they believe his long-running argument with Mourinho may have created a bad atmosphere in the United dressing room and among the coaching staff, many of which remain at the club despite the departure of the Portuguese. (Corriere dello Sport)

Juve executives are said to be monitoring Paul Pogba's situation at Old Trafford very closely

Borussia Dortmund and Schalke are battling to sign Juve centre-back Mehdi Benatia in January. The Moroccan has made just five Serie A starts and may be allowed to leave, with the Bianconeri signing Toulouse teenager Jean-Clair Todibo as his replacement. Todibo, 18, who only made his Ligue 1 debut this season, is locked in dispute with Toulouse as he's refusing to sign a professional contract amid Juve's interest. (Tuttosport)

Mario Mandzukic has opened negotiations with Juventus over extending his contract but whereas the forward wants a three-year deal, the club are pushing for two years. The Croatian forward is a free agent in 2020 but a deal should be confirmed by February earning him a pay increase of €4.5m (£4m) a year to €7.5m (£6.75m). (Tuttosport)

France

Super agent Pini Zahavi has been employed by Chelsea to make contact with Nabil Fekir's representatives over the future of the Lyon forward. Fekir very nearly signed for Liverpool last summer only for the deal to collapse. Chelsea are now keen on the 25-year-old, although they may have to wait until the summer to try and sign him. (L'Equipe)

Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir very nearly signed for Liverpool last summer only for the deal to collapse

Cesc Fabregas is a Paris Saint-Germain transfer target with the Ligue 1 leaders keen to sign a replacement ahead of Adrian Rabiot's anticipated departure. Fabregas has fallen out of favour under Maurizio Sarri and is a free agent at the end of the season, with PSG sporting director Antero Henrique viewing him as cut-price option who will bring experience to midfield. Coach Thomas Tuchel wanted a new midfielder last summer following the retirement of Thiago Motta and with Rabiot poised to leave, the desire has only intensified. (Le 10 Sport)

Marseille are willing to sell France international winger Florian Thauvin at the end of the season, rather than offer him a new deal. Thauvin has been a huge hit at the Stade Velodrome since arriving from Newcastle in 2017 and, despite claims the club are poised to agree a contract, they believe they can fetch €40m-€45m (£36m-41m) for the 25-year-old. (L'Equipe)

Nantes' owners have been "discreetly" negotiating with Cardiff over striker Emiliano Sala despite coach Vahid Halilhodzic wanting the club to offer the Argentine a new contract. Sala, 28, has scored 12 goals in 15 Ligue 1 games for Nantes and has emerged as a leading January target for Cardiff. Sala is out of contract in 2020 and is also a Fulham transfer target. (L'Equipe)

Bayern Munich are reportedly battling with Liverpool and Atletico Madrid to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner

Germany

Bayern Munich are battling with Liverpool and Atletico Madrid to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. The Germany international has reportedly confessed he can see himself signing for Bayern in the future as his contract at Leipzig expires in 2020. However, Bayern are yet to make an approach for the 22-year-old but are aware of interest from Liverpool and Atletico and may step up their pursuit in the summer. (Bild)

