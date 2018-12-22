David Wagner unhappy with Huddersfield's first-half display

3:05 David Wagner says his Huddersfield side didn't keep the ball well and have to set the tone as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Southampton. David Wagner says his Huddersfield side didn't keep the ball well and have to set the tone as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Southampton.

David Wagner believes a poor first-half performance in Huddersfield's 3-1 defeat to Southampton was the struggler's undoing.

Chasing only a second home win of the season, Huddersfield found themselves two goals down before half-time against fellow strugglers Southampton. But at least showed some fighting spirit in the second half, with Philip Billing scoring Huddersfield's fourth home goal of the season to get his side back in the contest.

Michael Obafemi's goal sealed the victory for the visitors, but Wagner believes the damage was done in the first half.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

"First half was not good," Wagner told Sky Sports. "We looked nervous and looked uncomfortable in possession. We rushed our situations and did not perform on the level we are able to perform, especially offensively.

"Because we were so poor in ball possession there were a lot of spaces that we were not able to fill. We lost the ball too easy. Second half was better, but I have said that we have to set the tone.

"If you are uncomfortable and pass the ball backwards too many times, you can see what the pressure does to you. We were not brave enough in a lot of situations. The players reacted in the second half, which we needed as first half was not good enough. We have to accept this defeat which hurts and take it on the chin."

2:22 Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased with the impact of his substitutes in Southampton's 3-1 win over Huddersfield. Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased with the impact of his substitutes in Southampton's 3-1 win over Huddersfield.

Huddersfield have now gone five Premier League games without victory, leaving them four points from Premier League safety, a predicament Wagner is well aware of.

"It is tough times at the moment," Wagner added. "Anything else will be a lie. We can only come through this period if we perform on the highest level. We have to have the belief that we can perform like we did in the second half more often."