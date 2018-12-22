Huddersfield 1-3 Southampton: Two wins in a week for new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Michael Obafemi's first goal for Southampton put the seal on a 3-1 victory at Huddersfield, earning new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl back-to-back wins.

Looking to build on last weekend's thrilling victory over Arsenal, Nathan Redmond edged the visitors in front as early as the 15th minute, finishing well for his first goal of the season, and the home side found themselves two goals down three minutes before the break, with Danny Ings winning a penalty before converting from the spot with aplomb.

Out of nowhere, Philip Billing rifled a strike into the net in the 58th minute to get the hosts back in the contest, before Obafemi became the youngster player from the Republic of Ireland to score in the Premier League when sealing victory in the 71st minute.

The result means Huddersfield remain with just one home win all season as they sit 19th, four points from safety, while victory sees Southampton climb to 16th, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Player ratings Huddersfield: Lossl (7), Hadergjonaj (6), Zanka (6), Schindler (5), Kongolo (6), Mbenza (7), Billing (7), Bacuna (5), Pritchard (7), Mounie (5).



Subs: Durm (6), Quaner (5), Kachunga (6)



Southampton: McCarthy (7), Yoshida (7), Valery (6), Vestergaard (7), Bednarek (6), Targett (7), Romeu (7), Hojbjerg (7), Armstrong (6), Redmond (8), Ings (7).



Subs: Obafemi (7), Lemina (6), Stephens (6)



Man of the match: Nathan Redmond.

After another disappointing home defeat last weekend against Newcastle, the home fans were expecting more pre-match, but soon saw their side fall behind once more with just 15 minutes on the clock.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg threaded a lovely through pass for Redmond, who let the ball run into his path before lifting the ball over the onrushing home goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Redmond was causing all kinds of problems for the home defence and only some timely interceptions prevented him from causing more damage, but Saints did not have to wait too long for their second goal, with Ings felled in the box by a clumsy challenge from Mathias Jorgensen, before getting up to convert his third penalty of the season.

Team news As expected, Saints went with the same starting XI that got the better of Arsenal last weekend, with match-winner Charlie Austin starting from the bench once more. Steve Mounie was back from a three-game ban, and straight into the Huddersfield side. David Wagner made two changes in all from the side beaten by Newcastle last time out, with Mounie and Isaac Mbenza coming in for Jonathan Hogg and Laurent Depoitre.

After the break, Huddersfield raised their game, but still struggled to create any openings of note before Billings shocked Saints with his long-range strike, with the swerve getting the better of Alex McCarthy in the visitors' goal.

McCarthy was then forced into a smart save to deny Isaac Mbenza, before Obafemi came off the bench to make sure of the win, stroking the ball home after Redmond had stolen the ball off Christopher Schindler before teeing up the youngster.

Steve Mounie's close-range miss late in the day summed up Huddersfield's afternoon, as they go into a clash with Manchester United without a win in five league games.

Opta stats

Southampton have registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since April 2017 under Claude Puel.

Huddersfield have lost nine of their last 12 home Premier League games (W1 D2), netting just four goals in that time.

Nathan Redmond scored his first Premier League goal of the season for Southampton with his 28th shot at goal.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has won two of his three Premier League matches in charge of Southampton (L1) - only one fewer than Mark Hughes managed in 22 attempts as Saints boss.

Since the start of last season, Huddersfield Town have had more different players booked for diving than any other Premier League team (4 - Rajiv van La Parra, Alex Pritchard, Laurent Depoitre and Chris Lowe).

Man of the match - Nathan Redmond

It has not gone Redmond's way this season so far, but he has kept going, picking up his first assist last weekend, before finally netting his first goal of the season this weekend.

He continued to stretch Huddersfield in the second half, and claimed another assist after refusing to give up the chase. His work ethic and productivity both seem to be on the up under Hasenhuttl.

What's next?

Huddersfield travel to Manchester United next on Boxing Day, while Southampton have a day extra recuperation, hosting West Ham on December 27, live on Sky Sports.