European Paper Talk: Arsenal forward Mesut Ozil attracting Istanbul Basaksehir attention

Mesut Ozil has been linked with a move away from Arsenal

With the January transfer window just around the corner, our friends at Football Whispers are here to round up the top news from around Europe.

Germany

Mesut Ozil could receive an offer from Turkey, as his time at Arsenal appears to be drawing to an end. Istanbul Basaksehir's president, Goksel Gumusdag, has said that the Turkish Super Lig club would "do anything to get him". (Bild)

Italy

Manchester United have reportedly made a €60m (£54m) bid for Juventus' Douglas Costa. There were reports in the English press after the sacking of Jose Mourinho that United were interested in the 28-year-old, but not that a bid had been made. However, Juventus are unlikely to accept the bid. (Rai Sport)

Mario Balotelli is on the market again, for as little as €1.5m (£1.35m). Nice have set a preferred price of €3m (£2.7m), but would be willing to go lower in order to get the Italian's wages off their books. Marseille are interested, but there could also be a return to Serie A for the 28-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

PSG may need to sell their top stars like Neymar or Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain could still have to sell either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe, if Financial Fair Play (FFP) sanctions come raining down on them. Sanctions may mean that the club would have to find €170m (£152.9m) before the end of next season, the bulk of which could be brought in by a sale of one of the two superstars. (Mediapart)

Spain

Jadon Sancho is attracting plenty of attention from Europe's top sides this season. Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich are all said to be interested in the teenager, who's scored six and assisted seven Bundesliga goals for Borussia Dortmund this season. (Marca)

Diego Simeone will respect his player Lucas Hernandez's decision, should he decide to join Bayern Munich next month. There have been rumours that the Bundesliga holders are prepared to pay the 22-year-old defender's €80m (£71.9m) release clause in January. "I'll support him with whichever decision he takes and I'll respect it because I love him so much," Simeone said. (Marca)

Could Jadon Sancho be on the move from Borussia Dortmund?

Turkey

Fulham are looking to strengthen their defence with a World Cup finalist. Croatia's Domagoj Vida, currently at Besiktas, is a target for Claudio Ranieri. Besiktas have already lost Pepe, who cancelled his contract earlier this month, so the club may try and drive a hard bargain for Vida, although their money troubles may mean that they can't afford to be too stubborn. (Fotomac)

West Ham have been linked with former-Inter Milan and Cardiff City player Gary Medel. The Chilean midfielder reportedly wants to play under his compatriot Manuel Pellegrini, and West Ham representatives have already held talks in Turkey over a proposed €7m (£6.5m) move. (Takvim)

Portugal

Adrien Silva could be moving away from Leicester

Leicester City's Adrien Silva has agreed to take a pay cut in order to move away from the King Power Stadium. The Portuguese midfielder - who wasn't able to play for Leicester in the first half of the 2017/18 season due to his transfer going through 14 seconds past the deadline - has struggled to get into the first team at the Midlands club, and has been continually linked with a move back to Sporting in Portugal. Money was an obstacle, but an agreement to be paid less may help move the transfer along. (A Bola)