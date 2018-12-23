LISTEN: Goals on Sunday podcast - Mick McCarthy

Listen to the Goals on Sunday podcast as Mick McCarthy joined Ben Shephard and Chris Kamara on the show.

As well as looking back on all of Saturday's Premier League action, McCarthy spoke in depth about his return to international management with the Republic of Ireland.

He spoke about the role for Declan Rice in his squad, the decision to name his successor two years in advance and the nation's chances of qualifying for Euro 2020.

He also discussed his departure from Ipswich, his time with Wolves and plenty of other stories from his career.

