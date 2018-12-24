Soccer Special Super 6 stat pack: £250k up for grabs

Jeff Stelling has more money to give away - play Super 6 to win!

Burnley vs Everton

Key stat: Burnley have only taken four points from their last 30 available in the Premier League, fewer than any other side in the competition, while Everton have only lost two of their last 11 Boxing Day matches, keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three.

Testing times for Burnley manager Sean Dyche

Form: Sean Dyche's team have fallen into the relegation zone after only recording one win in 11, suffering another defeat to Arsenal at the weekend. The away side endured a 6-2 home thrashing to Tottenham, putting them in 11th after a five-match winless run.

Main men: Ashley Barnes found the net in Burnley's last outing with Arsenal, searching for a consecutive Premier League goal against Everton, who have Gylfi Sigurdsson firing on all cylinders, with seven goals and two assists to his name this season.



Crystal Palace vs Cardiff

Key stat: Cardiff have lost three of their last four league games against Crystal Palace and have lost 17 of their last 20 Premier League away games, including their last six on the road.

Form: Roy Hodgson earned one of his most memorable victories as his side won 3-2 against Manchester City at the Etihad, doubling their unbeaten run in the process, placing them in 14th position. Neil Warnock's team are two points above the drop-zone after they were thumped 5-1 against Manchester United in their last outing.

Luka Milivojevic netted palace's third at the Etihad

Main men: Since his Premier League debut in February 2017, Luka Milivojevic has scored 17 Crystal Palace goals, more than any other player, with 13 of those coming from the penalty spot. Callum Paterson has four goals this campaign, hoping to be the catalyst for the visitors at Selhurst Park.



Leicester vs Manchester City

Key stat: Leicester have only registered two wins in their last 16 meetings with Manchester City, who have just the solitary loss in seven away games against Leicester.

Form: Manchester City have lost two of their last three Premier League games and are now four points adrift of leaders Liverpool as the title race heats up. Leicester posted a shock victory at Stamford Bridge at the weekend as Jamie Vardy's goal gave them all three points lifting them up to ninth subsequently.

Jamie Vardy got the winner at Stamford Bridge

Main men: Sergio Aguero has netted five times in his last three matches against Leicester, with four of those coming in a 5-1 win in February. Jamie Vardy has an impressive 28 goals in 48 Premier League games against 'big six' opposition and will want to inflict a consecutive defeat for the current champions.



Liverpool vs Newcastle

Key stat: Liverpool have not tasted defeat in 22 home games against Newcastle in all competitions, while the visitors have lost nine of their last 10 against sides starting the day at the top of the table.

Form: The hosts kept their unbeaten run intact with a 2-1 away win at Wolves, extending their winning run to seven matches as a result. Rafa Benitez saw his side slip to 15th as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Fulham, but they have now kept consecutive clean sheets in the competition.

Salah scored once more in Liverpool's away win at Wolves

Main men: Mohamed Salah has netted 24 Premier League goals in his last 27 home games for Liverpool and has four in his last three league matches. Salomon Rondon has scored four of Newcastle's last seven Premier League goals.



Manchester United vs Huddersfield

Key stat: Manchester United have lost just one of their previous 14 games in all competitions against a Huddersfield side who are looking for their first away win at Manchester United since 1930, where they won 6-0 in a top-flight encounter.

Form: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed his first match in charge as they saw off Cardiff with ease, scoring five goals for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson's last game in charge. Huddersfield continue to occupy 19th place after they suffered their fifth consecutive loss in a 3-1 defeat to Southampton.

Jesse Lingard claimed a brace last time out

Main men: Jesse Lingard has scored four in four for United after going 19 games without a goal in the competition. Attempting to thwart him will be Jonas Lossl, who has accumulated nine saves in his last three matches for Huddersfield.



Tottenham vs Bournemouth

Key stat: Tottenham have won their last three home games against Bournemouth, scoring eight goals and keeping a clean sheet on each occasion, while the away side have lost their last three Premier League away games

Form: The home side picked up their fourth win in a row as they claimed a 6-2 win at Everton, which put them two points behind Manchester City who sit second. Bournemouth gained only their second win in eight as they beat Brighton to move them up to eighth.

Kane scored two as Spurs thumped Everton

Main men: Harry Kane has directly contributed seven goals in his last five Premier League matches against Bournemouth, with six goals and one assist. Only he and Mohamed Salah have scored more away goals than Bournemouth's Callum Wilson (five), who has eight for the season.

