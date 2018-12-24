Watford v Chelsea: Sky Sports Six-a-Side Elite Player Report

Six a Side - Watford v Chelsea

This week's Six-a-Side match-up sees Watford host Chelsea at Vicarage Road in this Boxing Day special, with both sides searching for a festive victory.

Watford are now unbeaten in three matches after ending their five-match winless run in a draw at Goodison Park. Wins over Cardiff and West Ham have lifted Javi Gracia's side to seventh in the Premier League.

Chelsea suffered their third defeat of the season as they were beaten 1-0 by Leicester at Stamford Bridge. Maurizio Sarri's team are now level on points with Arsenal in the fight for fourth place and are now 11 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

All four of these Elite Players have the potential to pick up a valuable haul of Sky Sports Six-a-Side points. Take a look at the contenders and select your team...

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Doucoure has notched two times for Watford thus far, his most recent coming in the 2-2 draw at Everton. He has created 20 chances for Watford, only bettered by Jose Holebas' 24.

Abdoulaye Doucoure can provide a reliable points haul for your team

The midfielder brags a modest total from other Six-a-Side areas, such as tackles made (44), clearances (56) and successful aerial duels (50), accumulating 150 of his 790.5 Sky Sports Six-a-Side points.

With a selection percentage of just 3.1, Doucoure could be the difference between winning and losing the jackpot prize, if you are shrewd enough to select him.

Troy Deeney

The Watford frontman found the net in their last outing, a 2-0 victory at West Ham, recording his third goal of the season for his side.

Troy Deeney excels in aerial duels

Deeney has mustered up 16 chances for his team-mates this season, while registering 13 shots on target, more than any other Elite Player. He also has earned 174 points from aerial duels, more than any other Elite Player by some distance.

A mere 6.6 per cent of Sky Sports Six-a-Side players have recruited his services, which could put you ahead of the pack if the forward is to have a stand-out performance in front of goal.

Eden Hazard

Hazard has directly contributed to 17 goals in 17 Premier League appearances this campaign, with eight goals and nine assists.

Eden Hazard has created the most chances in the Premier League this season

He brags the highest total out of the Elite Players with 1141.5 Six-a-Side points, as well as boasting the most chances created out of any Premier League player with 46, contributing 322 points to his tally.

The tricky Belgian is the obvious frontrunner of Elite Player choice, with 74.7 per cent of Sky Sports Six-a-Side players backing him to impress once again at Vicarage Road.

Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso can earn a hefty haul from keeping clean sheets

Alonso provides the unique option of Elite Player choice, as he is the only Elite Player capable of attaining clean sheet points, of which he has 200 thus far. It is possible that Chelsea could come away with three points and a clean sheet, which is worth 25 valuable points to you every time.

As well as this, the Spaniard does like to get forward and create chances, which he has done 18 times for Chelsea this season, adding 126 points to his overall total of 1065.5.

He can earn Six-a-Side players a reliable source of points, highlighted through the 467.5 from passing and 120 from clearances, demonstrating Alonso as an all-round good pick for your side.