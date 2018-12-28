Euro paper talk: Man City's Brahim Diaz set for Real Madrid move

Brahim Diaz is reportedly set to swap Manchester City for Real Madrid

SPAIN

Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz is set to join Real Madrid after an agreement was reached between player and club. The 19-year-old will join Los Blancos for a fee of €15m (£13.5m) and will return to his homeland after five years away. (Marca)

Barcelona could complete the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January. The 23-year-old's contract expires in the summer and he has been linked with several top European clubs, including the Catalan giants. PSG are believed to have no plans to renew his contract (Diario AS)

Atletico Madrid are monitoring the availability of Porto left-back Alex Telles, who has impressed in Portugal since joining the club from Galatasaray in 2016. Diego Simeone sees the 26-year-old Brazilian as a potential long-term replacement for compatriot Filipe Luis, who is expected to leave Atleti at the end of the season. (AS)

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with highly-rated Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong. The Netherlands international is believed to have agreed to a five-year-deal at the Nou Camp, despite more lucrative offers from other clubs. PSG and Manchester City had been heavily linked with the youngster, but he appears to be on his way to Barcelona. (Diario AS)

Gerard Pique plans to retire in 2020 so he can focus his attention on becoming a candidate for the club's presidential elections in 2021. The 31-year-old has been at Barcelona for over 10 years, making more than 450 appearances and winning six La Liga titles. (AS)

ITALY

RB Leipzig are interested in AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, but the Turkish midfielder will not be sold for anything less than €20m (£18.1m). The 24-year-old joined the Rossoneri from Bayer Leverkusen 18 months ago, signing a four-year contract with the Italian club. (Calciomercato)

Milan striker Fabio Borini - formerly of Sunderland - is on the verge of a move to China. The 27-year-old forward's agent is in talks with Shenzhen FC over a permanent move to Hong Kong. (Calciomercato)

Andrea Pirlo has made public his admiration of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, claiming that Juventus should sign the Welshman when his contract expires in the summer. "Ramsey would be a great buy," Pirlo said. "Juventus are preparing to pull off another excellent deal. He's a good player and he could do very well." (Sky Sport Italia)

Juventus duo Moise Kean and Leonardo Spinazzola are expected to leave the club on loan next month, with reported interest from Serie A club Bologna. Teenager Kean will be given some welcome game time, while Spinazzola is also keen for more first-team football. (Calciomercato)

GERMANY

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac is an admirer of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic. The 21-year-old has excelled in the Bundesliga, on loan from Benfica, scoring 12 goals in 15 league games so far this season. Kovac spoke highly of the Serbia international and Bayern have been linked with a move for the youngster as they look to strengthen their squad. (Sport Bild)

FRANCE

Juventus are not alone in the hunt for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey. PSG, who may soon be seeking a replacement for Adrien Rabiot, are also said to be interested in the Wales international. The French champions are prepared to offer Ramsey an 18-month contract. They view him as a significant upgrade on Rabiot. (L'Equipe)