LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Review of Year

England's World Cup campaign was assessed on a special end-of-year The Debate

Listen to a special edition of The Debate as Adam Smith is joined by Tim Sherwood and Craig Bellamy to discuss the biggest football stories of 2018.

With the new year almost upon us, Sherwood and Bellamy look back on England's World Cup campaign and what the future holds for Gareth Southgate's side.

There's also talk about Jose Mourinho's departure from Manchester United and Arsene Wenger calling time on his career at Arsenal.

While Manchester City might have slipped up in recent weeks, Sherwood and Bellamy reflect on their record-breaking 2017/18 season as they won the Premier League title in impressive style.

