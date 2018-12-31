Your best goals and Premier League XI of 2018 revealed

You voted Andros Townsend's strike against Manchester City as the best Premier League goal of 2018

We asked you to vote for your best goals, saves and Premier League XI of 2018 - and here are the results…

There was a clear winner for Premier League goal of the year as you voted for Andros Townsend's superb volley against Manchester City as the best strike.

Townsend's effort in Crystal Palace's shock win at the Etihad Stadium won 43 per cent of the vote, ahead of Aaron Ramsey's team goal for Arsenal against Fulham (23 per cent) and Daniel Sturridge's long-range strike against Chelsea (10 per cent).

3:17 Watch our selection of the best goals from the Premier League in 2018 Watch our selection of the best goals from the Premier League in 2018

Two goals took 89 per cent of the votes for EFL goal of the season - John McGinn's sweetly-struck shot for Aston Villa against Sheffield Wednesday and Ruben Neves' superb volley against Derby.

It was McGinn's goal that finished top of the voting with 47 per cent, five ahead of Neves.

3:37 Watch our pick of the 10 best goals from the EFL in 2018 Watch our pick of the 10 best goals from the EFL in 2018

Alisson has made a big impact for Liverpool this season and you voted his close-range save from Andre Gomes in the Merseyside derby as the best stop of 2018.

Karl Darlow's save against Manchester City in January came second, ahead of David de Gea's stop to deny Sergio Aguero in the Manchester derby in April.

3:08 Watch the best Premier League saves of 2018 Watch the best Premier League saves of 2018

Alisson also made your Premier League team of the year, with 65 per cent of the vote among goalkeepers.

The back four includes his Liverpool team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson, along with Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte.

Arsenal's summer signing Lucas Torreira, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling are the three midfielders.

And in attack it's Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham striker Harry Kane.