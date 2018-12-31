Euro Paper Talk: Frenkie de Jong agrees five-year contract with Barcelona

Ajax ace Frenkie de Jong has been a long-term target for Barca

With the January transfer window less than 24 hours away, clubs are already closing in on their preferred targets.

Football Whispers have been perusing Europe's leading publications to see which players could be on the move during the coming weeks.

Germany

Frenkie de Jong has agreed a five-year contract with Barcelona, in turn ending Bayern Munich's pursuit of the Ajax midfielder. Barca reportedly need only to agree terms with the Dutch club before the deal can be completed. (SportBild)

Nicolai Muller has joined Hannover 96 on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt until the end of the season. With Hannover sitting second bottom of the Bundesliga table, Muller knows the task facing him and the club, but says he is "firmly convinced" Hannover will avoid the drop. (Kicker)

Spain

Barcelona have issued an official statement denying they have breached any FIFA regulations by reaching an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot. "FC Barcelona denies the existence of any agreement with the PSG player Adrien Rabiot," a club statement read. "The only contact was carried out in August and now a week ago. In both cases Barcelona has made contact with PSG." (Mundo Deportivo)

Isco remains a priority signing for Manchester City, despite the Real Madrid man claiming he will not leave the Spanish club in the January transfer window. Pep Guardiola has long been an admirer of Isco and City are expected to push hard to secure his services ahead of PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich. (AS)

Isco doesn't want to leave Real Madrid in January

Sevilla forward Luis Muriel will depart the La Liga side next month, with a move to Serie A on the cards. Having previously been linked with AC Milan, Muriel now looks set to move to Fiorentina after the Florence club reached an agreement with the 27-year-old. (Marca)

Manchester City will rival Real Madrid for the signing of Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo. City boss Guardiola has been impressed by Firpo's recent showings and the fact he is represented by the former Barcelona manager's brother, Pere, could aid the Manchester club's cause. (El Confidencial)

Italy

Juventus are leading the race to sign Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, with the Welsh midfielder set to be given a four-year contract by the Turin club. The Italian champions are now awaiting a final approval from the Gunners on the signing, which is expected to cost them in excess of £8m over a number of years. (Tuttosport)

AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain is attracting interest from Chelsea, but the Premier League side are yet to make an official offer for the Argentine who has eight goals in 20 outings for Milan this term. (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan will commence on a big rebuild in the summer and have put together a hit list of potential marquee signings. Former target Luka Modric heads the potential arrivals. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Luka Modric is being chased by Inter Milan

France

Adrien Rabiot's mother, Veronique, is demanding a signing on fee of €15m from Barcelona for her son to join the Catalan club. The midfielder has agreed terms with Barca, but the latest demands could prevent him moving to the La Liga champions next month. (Yahoo France)

Paul Nardi's impressive loan spell with Cercle Brugge has led Gent to show interest in a permanent transfer for the Monaco goalkeeper. The Belgian side have made contact with Monaco over a potential move for Nardi. (L'Equipe)

Portugal

Real Madrid are interested in prolific Sporting Lisbon striker Bas Dost. The Dutchman is the Primeira Liga's top scorer with 15 goals in 14 games and has been identified as a potential short-term solution to Madrid's problems in attack.

Monaco are eyeing a swoop for Sporting Lisbon's Marcos Acuna. The Ligue 1 side are in need of a left-sided midfielder and view Acuna as the ideal candidate to do so. (O Jogo)