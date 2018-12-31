Premier League team of the weekend: Mario Melchiot and Sue Smith choose their line-ups

Roberto Firmino became the third Brazilian to score a Premier League hat-trick

Paul Pogba, Virgil van Dijk and Eden Hazard all made the cut, but who else is in Sue Smith and Mario Melchiot's teams of the week?

A bumper round-up of the weekend's action saw the two former international footballers pick their best XIs from the 10 Premier League games, with Georginio Wijnaldum also earning a place in their line-ups.

With Manchester United strolling to a 4-1 win over Bournemouth, Liverpool putting five past Arsenal and Wolves surprising Tottenham at Wembley, there were plenty of fine performances to choose from in the final round of games in 2018.

So who else made it into Melchiot and Smith's teams? Speaking on Sky Sports News, they both explained their selections...

Mario Melchiot's team

"I've gone for a 4-2-3-1 with Alisson in goal. I saw him kicking a ball out against Arsenal - the way he started an attack, on the half-volley as a goalkeeper, I like him. He is more than just a goalkeeper, he's a footballer too.

"In defence, David Luiz is always going to get criticised defensively, but playing against Palace it's key to have a player who can do more than just be defensive. He changed the game with his assist for N'Golo Kante, and the ball was perfect. That's a different skill than just being a defender.

"I thought about having to choose between N'Golo Kante or Georginio Wijnaldum, but Wijnaldum is just so key when you look at the energy and commitment he brought to Liverpool's midfield.

2:59 Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford were both on target in Manchester United's 4-1 win over Bournemouth Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford were both on target in Manchester United's 4-1 win over Bournemouth

"He won the ball back when he needed to, and it's the same with Fernandinho. He's so important for City. You can see it that without him the team lacks someone who is so vital for them.

"Those two brought magic, Paul Pogba brought magic... Eden Hazard is always trying to cause trouble, everyone in that team produced the goods."

Sky Sports Fantasy Six-A-Side points

Alisson: 975 points

Cesar Azpilicueta: 1,160 points

Virgil van Dijk: 1,448 points

David Luiz: 1,289.5 points

Andrew Robertson: 1,129.5 points

Fernandinho: 1,008.5 points

Georginio Wijnaldum: 690.5 points

Roberto Firmino: 791 points

Paul Pogba: 1,046 points

Eden Hazard: 1,317 points

Marcus Rashford: 525 points

Sue Smith's team

"I've gone for the same formation, but in goal I've been really impressed with Neil Etheridge this season. Cardiff have conceded goals this season but he saved the penalty at Leicester, which gave them the win, and I've been impressed with his reaction saves, he's very commanding, and he's stepped up to the level he's needed to.

"I went for Willy Boly at Wolves for scoring the goal but also he was brilliant against Wolves, and watching Virgil van Dijk I normally like tricks and flicks but just seeing him at centre-back, how commanding he is, his communication skills, people are scared of him.

2:43 Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scored as Liverpool saw off Arsenal 5-1 at Anfield Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scored as Liverpool saw off Arsenal 5-1 at Anfield

"I wanted to squeeze Paul Pogba in so he's dropped back into central midfield, Georginio Wijnaldum has to be in as he was exceptional against Arsenal too. Kante, Fernandinho, they could have been in there too. But the front four caused all sorts of trouble for teams... And what a combination that would be."

Sky Sports Fantasy Six-A-Side points

Neil Etheridge: 923.5 points

Matt Doherty: 1051.5 points

Willy Boly: 1018 points

Virgil van Dijk: 1,448 points

Andrew Robertson: 1,129.5 points

Georginio Wijnaldum: 690.5 points

Paul Pogba: 1,046 points

Eden Hazard: 1,317 points

Roberto Firmino: 791 points

Sadio Mane: 798.5 points

Marcus Rashford: 525 points