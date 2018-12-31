West Brom's Jay Rodriguez has red card overturned

Referee Andy Davies sends off Jay Rodriguez (l) against Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion's Jay Rodriguez has had his red card against Sheffield Wednesday overturned, meaning he will avoid a three-game suspension.

Rodriquez was sent off by referee Andy Davies in the 63rd minute of the 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns on Saturday following an incident with Marco Matias.

However, West Brom appealed the decision and their claim of wrongful dismissal has been upheld an independent regulatory commission.

The Baggies sit third in the Championship table following Saturday's draw, five points behind leaders Leeds United, and will have Rodriguez available when they travel to Blackburn Rovers on New Year's Day.

Rodriguez has scored 12 goals in the Championship so far this season for Darren Moore's side.