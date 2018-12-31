Everton's Mason Holgate joins West Brom on loan

Holgate made only six appearances for Everton this season before leaving on loan

West Brom have completed the signing of Mason Holgate from Everton on loan until the end of the season.

Sky Sports News reported that the 22-year-old underwent his medical at West Brom ahead of the switch on Sunday.

Holgate has found his playing time for Everton limited this term following the arrival of defenders Yerry Mina and Kurt Zouma in the summer.

He has featured just six times in all competitions for the Toffees so far this season.

West Brom currently find themselves in third place in the Championship, five points adrift of leaders Leeds United after 25 matches played.