Mason Holgate undergoes West Brom medical ahead of loan move

Mason Holgate is set to be loaned to West Brom

Everton defender Mason Holgate is undergoing a medical at West Brom ahead of a loan switch.

The 22-year-old is set to seal a loan move until the end of the season, Sky Sports News understands.

Holgate has found his playing time for Everton limited this term following the arrival of defenders Yerry Mina and Kurt Zouma in the summer.

He has featured just six times in all competitions for the Toffees so far this season.

West Brom currently find themselves in third place in the Championship, five points adrift of league leaders Leeds United after 25 matches played.