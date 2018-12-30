Christian Pulisic set for Chelsea move, according to journalist Raphael Honigstein

Christian Pulisic has 18 months left on his contract at Borussia Dortmund

Christian Pulisic is set for a move to Chelsea in the summer, according to journalist Raphael Honigstein, with the Blues having made a firm offer.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and reports over the weekend have linked the USA international with a move to Liverpool.

However, ESPN and Der Spiegel journalist Honigstein told the Sunday Supplement: "My understanding is that Chelsea are the only team that have made a firm offer at the moment.

"Dortmund are looking to see if there are other offers coming in as you would, but it is kind of agreed that the player will move in the summer definitely because he still has a year to run on his contract.

"Unless someone matches Chelsea's offer or exceeds it, he'll go there.

Maurizio Sarri could welcome the USA international to Stamford Bridge in the summer

"There was some interest from Manchester United, I understand, but they've gone a little bit quiet now because they've got other stuff to deal with. They don't know if whoever the next guy is will want to pay that amount of money on Christian Pulisic."

The Daily Mail's chief sports writer Martin Samuel added: "He's a good player but he's been put out of joint a little bit by Jadon Sancho's rise and he doesn't get as much football there as he wanted to and as I understand it, he's going to Chelsea."