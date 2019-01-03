Pep Guardiola says Manchester City 'know what they have to do' against Liverpool

Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City players are confident and know what they have to do when they take on Liverpool on Thursday night.

The match is set to be a key moment in the title race, with Liverpool travelling to the Etihad Stadium with a seven-point lead in the Premier League over their hosts.

Guardiola is remaining calm ahead of the game, live on Sky Sports, however, and said: "If we lose, it will be because they're better and we were poorer than them.

"But I don't have the feeling the players don't have confidence. They know exactly what they have to do."

The game will once again see Guardiola go head to head with Jurgen Klopp, a manager he has a relatively poor record against given the success he has enjoyed in his career.

The City boss has lost eight of his 15 meetings with his Liverpool counterpart, winning just five, but he says these are the kind of matches he relishes.

Ahead of the clash, he said: "It's an incredible pleasure. I'm a manager to play these kind of games to see what we can do on the big stage with a lot of people supporting us in our stadium.

"It's a dream to play these kind of games. It's when I'm most calm, more relaxed. I know the players have the responsibility and will give the best performance they can."

If City are to hand Liverpool their first league defeat of the season and close the gap between the teams to four points, they know they will have to get past Virgil van Dijk, who has been one of the standout players this season.

City were beaten to the Dutchman's signature by the Reds when he left Southampton for Anfield for £75m a year ago, and Guardiola said: "He's an exceptional player.

"When a player costs whatever it costs and it works, it is well worth it. When you pay less and it doesn't work, it is so expensive.

"If he can play every three days with no injuries and play consistently, it is well worth it."