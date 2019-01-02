Vincent Kompany warns against risking Kevin De Bruyne vs Liverpool

0:30 Vincent Kompany says Manchester City should not gamble on Kevin De Bruyne’s fitness against Liverpool on Thursday. Vincent Kompany says Manchester City should not gamble on Kevin De Bruyne’s fitness against Liverpool on Thursday.

De Bruyne missed City's win at Southampton on Sunday due to a muscle injury but returned to training on Wednesday and will be assessed ahead of the game.

City skipper Kompany says his fellow Belgian could prove the difference against the Premier League leaders but doesn't want him to be rushed back and risk missing further games due to injury.

He told Sky Sports: "We all know Kevin's strengths and his ability to change a game. I really don't know what physical state he is in.

"He seems to be alright but in a way I feel this season still has so much to offer. If I had to decide myself, what I would prefer is for Kevin to be fit for the rest of the season.

"Everybody is focused on Liverpool but there is much more we'll need him for."

Pep Guardiola described Kompany as an incredible defender but is always concerned about his fitness

Kompany returned to the City line-up for the 3-1 victory at St Mary's, playing the full game, and manager Pep Guardiola is pleased to be able to call upon the 32-year-old again.

"What should I say about Vincent? He is more than a captain. He has been here for 10, 11 years so he is a real legend," Guardiola said.

"Of course when he is fit he is an incredible, incredible central defender. It is just to know when he is fit. I am always concerned about that. When he is fit he is an exceptional player.

"He has helped me a lot here with his spirit and that is why I appreciate him a lot.

"Everybody is important. We did a lot of things without him because he was injured. I never put one player as the reason why [things go well] when he is and why things go bad when he is out.

"Of course, Vincent is an important player for the character and personality [of the team] and that is why we are happy and delighted he is fit right now."