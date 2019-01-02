Kevin De Bruyne would give Man City 'massive boost' if can face Liverpool, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City would receive a "massive boost" if Kevin De Bruyne is cleared to face Liverpool on Thursday.

De Bruyne missed the 3-1 win over Southampton on Sunday with a muscle injury but could return to face the Reds at the Etihad, live on Sky Sports, after training as normal on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola confirmed De Bruyne will have a late fitness test ahead of the game and Klopp believes it would be a "massive blow" for City if the Belgium international was ruled out.

"We cannot especially prepare for Kevin De Bruyne," said Klopp. "He is just an outstanding player.

"So if Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva play, that's probably the three midfielders who played most of the time in their title-winning season.

"Missing a player like Kevin De Bruyne is a massive blow, even now he played only from time to time but he was unbelievably influential immediately, he's scored fantastic goals.

"He's just a world-class player, but I expected that he would be back.

"I'm happy that he's not got a serious injury again. I said it before, I was happy that he was back because I love the player.

"Everybody who loves football must love Kevin De Bruyne. He looks like a really humble person and an outstanding player on the pitch - a leader.

"So it would make a difference, but on the other hand, since he was out - and Pep said it as well once - the football they've played this season is better than the football they played last season.

"It's more flexible, they involve different things on the pitch, Bernardo Silva played an unbelievable season, Ilkay Gundogan played brilliantly.

"They have a lot of options, and obviously if he would play that give them a massive boost."