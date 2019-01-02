Liverpool can better Manchester City and complete an invincible season, says Dejan Lovren

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has challenged his team-mates to go the entire Premier League season unbeaten

Dejan Lovren believes there is no reason why Liverpool cannot go one better than reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and complete an unbeaten campaign.

Liverpool are yet to lose in the league this season but face their toughest task so far when they head to the Etihad on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, with City desperate to close the gap to Jurgen Klopp's side.

The roles were very much reversed when City travelled to Anfield in January last year, having drawn two and won 20 of their previous league matches, before being beaten 4-3 by a rampant Reds attacking trio.

City, who went on to lose just one more top-flight game on their way to collecting the title with a record points total last season, now trail Liverpool by seven points with 18 matches left to play.

"They are still here," Lovren told Sky Sports News. "They may have dropped points but if you look at their performances on the pitch, how they're playing and how many goals they are scoring, there is a reason our manager said they are one of the best in the world.

"Last year they were in our position and did it amazingly. Now we are in their position and we need to learn how they did it and finish the season well.

"We couldn't expect more than this, it's a brilliant feeling. We need to enjoy every game and just concentrate on ourselves and hopefully we can see ourselves in the same position in five months."

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are not thinking about winning the Premier League title yet despite their lead at the top of the table

Asked if Liverpool can emulate Arsenal's invincible season from 2003-04, Lovren added: "There are always records to beat. Everything is possible when you believe and you work hard.

"Of course, you need the luck to go your way also, but why not? It is a challenge for us and every player here.

"Will it be possible? Let's see at the end of the season."

It has been a mixed season for Lovren on a personal level. He initially struggled to break into the starting XI, making his first league appearance of the campaign in the goalless draw against City in October.

But the 29-year-old has re-established himself alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool's defence, playing in all five of their latest victories.

Lovren has never stopped believing in his ability, though, and even described himself as one of the best defenders in the world after helping Croatia knock England out of the World Cup last summer.

"There are not too many players who talk about how they are playing," Lovren said. "When we knocked England out and qualified for the final, I had that moment in my head to say that because I felt like that.

"When you looked at what I achieved in those two months with Liverpool getting to the final of the Champions League and getting to the final of the World Cup, there are not many who could say that.

"Everything depends on the momentum of where you are. I always try to be better than yesterday."