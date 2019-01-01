Raheem Sterling confident Man City can beat Liverpool

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling will take on former club Liverpool on Thursday

Raheem Sterling has issued a warning to former club Liverpool ahead of Thursday night by insisting Manchester City “can beat anyone”.

Champions City host top-of-the-table Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, live on Sky Sports Premier League this week, in the most eagerly-anticipated clash of the season so far.

City trail their north-west neighbours by seven points heading into the showdown but Sterling says they are not overawed by the prospect of toppling Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten Liverpool.

"If we can play the way we know we can play, we can beat anyone," Sterling said.

Sterling played 129 games for Liverpool before a £50m move to City in 2015

"It's going to be a great game on Thursday and we're all ­looking forward to it."

City boss Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports their meeting with Liverpool is a must-win contest because defeat would leave them trailing the Reds by 10 points.

Sterling insists City are confident ahead of Thursday night and says the squad feel rejuvenated after Sunday's 3-1 win at Southampton.

"It was massive to win and we knew we had to win to give ourselves a chance," he said. "It's a massive step and just what we needed.

"We had two poor games and we knew we needed to win to give ourselves a chance and we did just that. Our previous two results were difficult to take and I thought we bounced back brilliantly.

"I think we owed it to ourselves and as a team to bring that level we know we can bring."