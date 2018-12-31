Vincent Kompany says Manchester City's pride is 'hurt' by recent losses

Vincent Kompany has made eight Premier League appearances for Man City this season

Vincent Kompany says Manchester City still have "everything to play for" in the Premier League title race but admits their pride has been dented by recent defeats.

Club captain Kompany has challenged the defending champions to take the battle to unbeaten league leaders Liverpool in Thursday's pivotal clash at the Etihad Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool are seven points clear at the top of the table, with Pep Guardiola already admitting second-placed City's title challenge will be over if they lose to the Reds.

Kompany is refusing to give up hope, however, and called on the club to get back to top form following Sunday's 3-1 win at Southampton.

"We shouldn't focus too much on points at the moment, we know if we can play to our potential we are a good team," Kompany said.

0:26 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Kevin De Bruyne's injury is not a big issue, but admitted that the Belgian may not feature against Liverpool on Thursday. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Kevin De Bruyne's injury is not a big issue, but admitted that the Belgian may not feature against Liverpool on Thursday.

"Our pride has been hurt over the last few weeks but we have everything to play for and it depends on us.

"It's one of those key games you live for. Every living soul that comes into the stadium on Thursday has to be ready to fight and give it to them.

"And we should be able to pull everything out of the locker for that game."