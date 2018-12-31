Man City v Liverpool: Sky Sports Six-a-Side Elite Player Report

Six a Side - Manchester City v Liverpool

This Thursday's Sky Sports Six-a-Side match-up sees Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool take on Manchester City in the most important game of the season thus far.

Manchester City had suffered three defeats from four before they dispatched Southampton 3-1 to get back on track. Pep Guardiola's team lie seven points behind Liverpool as they welcome the league leaders, who have showed no signs of stopping as their unbeaten run continues into the New Year. They have now won nine consecutive matches and came from behind to put five past Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.

All four of these players have the capacity to post a hefty points tally in this blockbuster clash. Take a look at the contenders and pick your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team here...

Mohamed Salah

Last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner has recorded six goals in his last five Premier League games and has contributed to 20 Liverpool goals in as many games, finding the net 13 times and making seven.

Salah has created 43 chances for team-mates, which cannot be bettered by any other Elite Player, providing good support for his goal points with the 301 he has racked up by creating chances.

The Liverpool striker is among the highest-scoring Elite Players with 1064.5 Six-a-Side points, putting him up there as one of the frontrunners of Elite Player choice.

Sadio Mane

Mane got on the scoresheet in Liverpool's five-star performance against Arsenal, netting his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign. Mane has created 22 chances for Liverpool this year too.

The Senegal international has accumulated 218.5 Six-a-Side points from passing, proving he can earn a respectable tally from varying fields, which can be reinforced through his totals in tackles made (38), interceptions (20) and successful aerial duels (24).

He has only been selected by a mere 4.7 per cent of Sky Sports Six-a-Side players, so it could put you ahead of the pack if he performs like everyone knows he can.

Raheem Sterling

The Englishman has contributed to 15 goals in 17 appearances, scoring nine and creating six for his team-mates, averaging a goal involvement every 92.6 minutes for the Premier League champions.

Sterling has created 36 chances throughout the campaign, which has accumulated 252 of his 935.5 Six-a-Side points, as well as drawing in 25 fouls, bettered by no other Elite Player.

He has attained 274.5 Sky Sports Six-a-Side points from successful passes, more than any other Elite Player, highlighting a potential value-pick with only a 23.5 selection percentage.

Sergio Aguero

Aguero returned to the City line-up as they took on Southampton at St Mary's and it did not take him long to net his ninth Premier League goal of the season, putting him back in the hunt for the Golden Boot.

The Argentine has registered 12 shots on target and has picked up 14 points apiece in fields such as interceptions and tackles made.

Firing in front of the Etihad crowd, a hefty 34.2 per cent of Sky Sports Six-a-Side competitors have backed the Man City talisman to earn some valuable points and impress against Liverpool.

