Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne could face Liverpool, says Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne could feature for Manchester City against Liverpool on Thursday night but will be assessed ahead of the game, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The Belgian did not travel to Southampton for Manchester City's 3-1 victory on Sunday due to a muscle injury as the champions returned to winning ways following two successive defeats.

With City seven points behind Liverpool in third, Guardiola will be hoping the midfielder, who trained on Wednesday, is fit to feature against Jurgen Klopp's side, live on Sky Sports.

"He trained today. Tomorrow we need to have another check in the morning, but he's much better," said Guardiola in his pre-match news conference.

Jurgen Klopp and Guardiola's sides go head to head on Thursday

Guardiola believes the game at the Etihad is a "big opportunity" to close the gap on an unbeaten Liverpool side, with Tottenham currently one point ahead of City in second.

"I have the feeling it is a big opportunity for us to reduce the gap but our focus is the same," Guardiola added. "Everybody asks what we are going to do if we lose, but we are going to try to make our game and to win it.

"At the moment Liverpool are the best team in Europe for the way they play and control the details in their game. It's a good challenge for us."

City beat Liverpool 5-0 in the same fixture last season, which was followed by defeats in the reverse fixture and in the Champions League, before a goalless draw at Anfield earlier this season.

Guardiola is not looking back at previous results and believes either side has a chance of winning.

"I cannot imagine that what happened in the past is going to happen in the future," said Guardiola.

"I have the feeling that everybody can beat us but I have the feeling that we can beat everyone else."