Euro paper talk: Manchester United's Eric Bailly wanted by Sevilla

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is reportedly wanted by Sevilla as the Spanish side look to strengthen their defence this month.

Our friends at Football Whispers are on hand with details of that deal and a round-up of the rest of the big transfer news from around Europe....

Spain

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has emerged as a target for Sevilla. The Spanish side's boss Pablo Machin is keen to bolster his defensive options and has earmarked the Ivorian. The club are also looking at Roma defender Ivan Marcano, Diego Carlos of Nantes and Real Valladolid's Fernando Calero. (Marca)

Barcelona winger Malcom, who has struggled to make an impression at the Nou Camp since arriving in the summer, is an Everton transfer target. The Brazilian was one of French football's hottest properties before leaving Bordeaux but has failed to make an impression in Catalonia and has also been linked with a move to China. The Toffees expressed interest in the 21-year-old before he joined Barca and could revive their pursuit this month. (Marca)

Villarreal are close to completing a deal to sign Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra. The 30-year-old does not feature in Claude Puel's plans and has been told he is free to find a new club having started just three league games this season. While the Foxes are willing to let the Spaniard leave, they are keen to recoup most of the £10.5m they paid Sevilla for him in July 2017. (Marca)

Barcelona are planning a dramatic overhaul of their squad next summer, with the La Liga champions targeting a goalkeeper, central defender, two midfielders and a centre-forward. As has been widely reported, in-demand Ajax star Frenkie de Jong and Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot both feature on the club's shortlist of midfield targets. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Juventus are expected to complete the signing of Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal this month. The Welshman is set to leave the Emirates after the club withdrew their offer of a contract extension in September and the Serie A champions have emerged as the clear front-runners. Juventus are also chasing Braga's 19-year-old forward Francisco Trincao. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

West Ham remain interested in bringing Inter striker Gabigol to the London Stadium this month but the Brazilian obtaining a work permit remains a potential stumbling block. The forward is back in Milan after his loan spell with Santos ended but Luciano Spalletti has no plans for the 22-year-old in his squad. Flamengo are also showing an interest. (Sky Italia)

Inter and Napoli are locked in a two-way battle for highly-rated Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella. The 21-year-old has emerged as one of Serie A's most exciting prospects and is valued at nearly £50m by his current club. While Inter would have to wait until the summer to complete a deal to comply with Financial Fair Play, Napoli could steal a march and seal Barella's signature this month. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli are also keeping close tabs on PSV Eindhoven forward Hirving Lozano. The Mexico international, who caught the eye at last summer's World Cup, has been in excellent form in the Netherlands this season with 11 goals and seven assists. While Napoli are confident of securing contract extensions for Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon, they believe Lozano, 23, can offer many years of service to the club. PSV would demand over £30m for his signature. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has opened up on rejecting a move to Liverpool in 2016 before he signed a professional contract with the French club. "I opted for Lyon because it is the club of my heart and my aim was to succeed here, in my city," he said. (Planete Lyon, via Get French Football News)

Thierry Henry is set to strengthen his defence at Monaco with the signing of 36-year-old Schalke defender Naldo. (Nice-Matin)

Germany

Bayern Munich are tracking 18-year-old Bordeaux midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is potentially available for £5m. (Sport Bild)

Borussia Dortmund are willing to let Maximilian Philipp leave the club this month but want around £20m for the striker. The 24-year-old has lost his place in Lucien Favre's line-up and has been linked with a move to Stuttgart. (Kicker)

Belgium

Dortmund, meanwhile, have identified Borussia Monchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard as a possible replacement for Christian Pulisic. Hazard, who has been one of the Bundesliga's outstanding players this season with nine goals and six assists, is under contract at Gladbach until 2020. (Het Laatste Nieuws)