Soccer Saturday Super 6 stat pack: £250k up for grabs

Jeff has now given away £10m - Play Super 6 to win £250k!

Super 6 is back for 2019 with another £250,000 up for grabs! Boost your chances of winning with our stat pack.

Since the Super 6 campaign began, Jeff Stelling has given away more than £10m. Can you make him shell out for the first time in 21 gameweeks and start your year with a bang?

Just predict the six correct scorelines from the FA Cup fixtures to win. From the key stats to the form guide, get your lowdown here...

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Key stat: Chelsea have been victorious in all three of their previous FA Cup meetings against Nottingham Forest and have not been eliminated at the third-round stage since the 1997/98 season.

Form: Chelsea have lost just one of their last six games but did fail to score in a 0-0 draw with Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, leaving them fourth in the Premier League and only three points above Arsenal. Nottingham Forest only have one win in five but that did come last time out, beating Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds 4-2 on New Year's Day.

Lewis Grabban is firing on all cylinders this year

Main men: Eden Hazard has contributed to 19 Premier League goals in 20 appearances for Chelsea despite failing to add to this in his last two matches. Lewis Grabban has 14 league goals to his name this season and could be pivotal if Nottingham Forest are to cause a shock victory.

Best backed: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Derby v Southampton

Key stat: Southampton are unbeaten against Derby in their last five matches in all competitions, winning three and drawing two, while only boasting a solitary loss in their last 10 away FA Cup ties (W7 D2).

Form: Frank Lampard's side have lost once in their last seven and recently secured a dramatic 4-3 win at Norwich in the Championship. Southampton have enjoyed a resurgence under Ralph Hasenhuttl, registering wins against Arsenal and Huddersfield while earning a point away at Chelsea. However, they still sit in 18th position in the Premier League, two points adrift of safety.

Jack Marriott will look to combine with Harry Wilson to see off Southampton

Main men: Harry Wilson and Jack Marriott have 19 Championship goals between them and will pose a threat to the Southampton backline. Danny Ings has hit three of Southampton's last eight goals and should start as he has been deprived of game time lately.

Best backed: 0-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton v Lincoln

Key stat: Everton progressed when these two sides last met in a cup competition, following an 8-5 aggregate victory in round two of the 1993/94 League Cup, while Lincoln have registered two wins in their last 24 FA Cup games against top-fight opponents.

Form: Marco Silva is under scrutiny as his side have only registered one win in eight, losing their last two games and slipping down to 11th in the Premier League. Lincoln saw off Northampton and Carlisle to book a third-round trip to Goodison Park, with their league form putting them in prime position to try and test Everton, with only loss in nine and topping the Sky Bet League Two table.

Can John Akinde lead his side to a shock victory?

Main men: Richarlison has nine Premier League goals this campaign and may need to score his first FA Cup goal to secure a much-needed win for his team. John Akinde has scored nine league goals this season and has four in his last six for Lincoln.

Best backed: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa v Swansea

Key stat: Aston Villa have won both of their previous FA Cup encounters against Swansea, beating them in the second round each time, while the visitors have not won any of their last six away games in the FA Cup.

Form: Aston Villa have lost only once in 11 games, winning five times and drawing five to put them five points off Derby in sixth. Swansea have lost twice in their last six fixtures with one coming against Aston Villa in a 1-0 defeat.

Tammy Abraham could play his last game for Aston Villa on Saturday

Main men: Although there is speculation surrounding the future of Tammy Abraham, he could start after scoring 16 Sky Bet Championship goals this season, alongside Conor Hourihane, who has two in his last four for Villa. Oliver McBurnie netted a brace last time out to find his first goals in seven games, moving into double figures for the season in the process.

Best backed: 1-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Gillingham v Cardiff

Key stat: Cardiff have not lost in their last two trips to the Priestfield Stadium, winning and drawing once, while Gillingham have recorded just one victory in their last nine FA Cup ties against Premier League sides, losing seven in that time.

Form: Gillingham are 18th in Sky Bet League One and have only one win in five matches, losing their last three. They eased past Hartlepool before beating Slough to book a place in the third round. Neil Warnock's team have gained four points from their last three fixtures which has seen them move out of the relegation zone, earning those on the road at Crystal Palace and Leicester.

Tom Eaves has been in fine form for Gillingham

Main men: Tom Eaves has 14 league goals this season, only bettered by John Marquis in League One, so if Gillingham are to cause an upset, Eaves could be key. Bobby Reid is expected to start for Cardiff, which will be a handful for the Gillingham defence.

Best backed: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon

Key stat: Two of the last four matches between these two sides have ended as draws, with AFC Wimbledon drawing three and winning four of their previous eight away FA Cup fixtures.

Form: Fleetwood have only won three times in their last 10 Sky Bet League One matches, yet they still sit in the top half of the table. They beat Alfreton Town and Guiseley to set up a third-round tie with AFC Wimbledon, who occupy bottom spot in League One, despite losing only twice in their last six games. They beat Haringey Borough and Halifax in previous rounds.

Ched Evans will be hoping to celebrate once more on Saturday

Main men: Paddy Madden has four goals in his last eight, while Ched Evans has three goals in his last six for Fleetwood. Kwesi Appiah has notched two goals in four for AFC Wimbledon and will be important in sending his side through to the FA Cup fourth round.

Best backed: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)