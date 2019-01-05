European Paper Talk: Mario Balotelli linked with Marseille move

Mario Balotelli could be moving to Marseille, according to the French press

France

Marseille are in need of offensive reinforcements and the club are looking into the possibility of signing Mario Balotelli. The Nice forward is yet to score this season in his 10 appearances for the club but he has found the back of the net 43 times in the previous two seasons. He knows the league and the club would not have to break the bank to land him. Newcastle United are also believed to be interested in the former Inter Milan forward. (Le10Sport)

Italy

AC Milan have confirmed the signing of Lucas Paqueta. The 21-year-old, rumoured to be a Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool transfer target, signed a five-year deal with the Serie A club. He is expected to be officially revealed next when the team meet up again after the winter break. (AC Milan)

Gennaro Gattuso is said to be open to selling Ivory Coast international midfielder Franck Kessie. The 22-year-old has been linked with Tottenham and Chelsea in recent times and is believed to be valued around the £40m figure. (Calciomercato)

Roberto Pereyra is reportedly wanted by Torino

Torino are prepared to offer a player to Watford as part of a deal to secure the signing of Argentina international midfielder Roberto Pereyra in the summer. The former Juventus player has been a standout performer for the Hornets this season but a return to Italy may be too tempting for him to ignore. (Tuttosport)

Spain

Exequiel Palacios looks set to sign for European champions Real Madrid. According to his agent, Renato Corsi, the La Liga side have already held talks with River Plate in Abu Dhabi and the deal is already quite advanced. The package put together would see Palacios stay with the Copa Libertadores champions until the summer. (Marca)

Jordi Alba could be set for a new deal at Barcelona

Barcelona are hoping to sign Jordi Alba to a new long-term deal. The current one is set to expire in 2020 and talks are yet to open with the 29-year-old. However, the Barca board are keen to tie him down after a remarkable turnaround in his performances, as well as his relationship with Lionel Messi. (Marca)

Former West Ham United and Everton transfer target Denis Suarez could be joining Arsenal. The 24-year-old has made just two substitute appearances this season and is looking to leave the Nou Camp in search of regular first-team minutes. Arsenal are believed to be interested in the playmaker. (Sport)

Germany

Thomas Tuchel wants to return to Borussia Dortmund to sign Julian Weigl. Once named as a Manchester City transfer target, the 23-year-old midfielder has struggled with injuries over recent seasons. However, his best performances came under the watchful eye of Tuchel when he was at the Westfalstadion and he wants to reunite with the player at the Parc des Princes. However, Lucien Favre has no intention of letting the German international leave and the club are refusing to even negotiate with the French champions. (Sport Bild)