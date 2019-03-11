Cheltenham Festival tips 2019: Who to back, according to which Premier League team you support?

Football fans: Who to back at Cheltenham?

Four days of Cheltenham Festival fun is on the horizon. Who should we be backing? Lewis Jones has simplified the process to tell you who to punt on, based on which football team you support...

MANCHESTER CITY fans should back BUVEUR D'AIR (Champion Hurdle, Tuesday, Sky Bet Odds 7/4)

Nicky Henderson's hurdler is back to defend his crown. He's all class. Very slick. However, he's got a serious challenger on his hooves this year in Apple's Jade. Can he get over the line in front?

LIVERPOOL fans should back DOUBLE SHUFFLE (Cheltenham Gold Cup, Friday, Sky Bet Odds 100/1)

There's been 29 years of hurt.....for backers of 100/1 shots in the Gold Cup. The blank goes back to 1990, when Norton's Coin defied his gigantic odds. We've seen plenty of 100/1 shots try, but it's been heartbreak after heartbreak and a few slipped up.

Is this their year?

Can Double Shuffle end 29 years of hurt?

TOTTENHAM fans should back SINGLEFARMPAYMENT (Ultima Handicap Chase, Tuesday, Sky Bet Odds 16/1)

Full of talent and travels like a dream for the majority of his races. But when push comes to shove, this horse finds little off the bridle. He just doesn't know how to win.

CHELSEA fans should back BLUE SARI (Champion Bumper, Wednesday, Sky Bet Odds 9/2)

Will he allow the opposition to walk all over him? This lad looks a horse for the here and now with doubts about his longevity judged on his breeding. It's a pity that Mad Moose has headed for the retirement sheds as he'd have been a perfect candidate for Chelsea fans owing to the fact he refused to race twice at Cheltenham.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has a bit of the Mad Mooses about him

ARSENAL fans should back GETAWAY TRUMP (Ballymore Novices Hurdle, Sky Bet Odds 22/1)

His followers are used to finishing fourth having occupied that position three times this campaign. On current form, a fourth-place finish would be a big achievement at the festival.

MANCHESTER UNITED fans should back BREWIN'UPASTORM (Ballymore Novices Hurdle, Wednesday, Sky Bet Odds 8/1)

A horse rejuvenated by a man called Olly. Likes to attack and races with plenty of pace and power. Also, watch out for Give Me A Copper in the Ultima Handicap on Tuesday - he's owned by Sir Alex Ferguson and has been all the rage in the markets.

LEICESTER fans should back MIA'S STORM (Mares Hurdle, Tuesday, Sky Bet Odds 20/1)

This horse let a lot of punters down in a big hurdle race in Scotland. She's not got many friends north of the border.

Brendan Rodgers left Celtic for Leicester

EVERTON fans should back SILVER FOREVER (Champion Bumper, Wednesday, Sky Bet Odds 20/1)

Everton are craving longevity but will the hierarchy at the club give their manager time?

WATFORD fans should back ELIXIR DE NUTZ (Supreme Novices Hurdle, Tuesday, Sky Bet Odds 8/1)

No nonsense and gets results. He'll be easy to spot in bright yellow when the tapes go up in the first race.

Elixir De Nutz ridden to win the Unibet Tolworth Novices' Hurdle at Sandown

WOLVES fans should back KILDISART (JLT Novices Chase, Thursday, Sky Bet Odds 8/1)

This organised and well put-together chaser is on the upgrade through handicaps and may have surprised a few people this season.

SOUTHAMPTON fans should back GLEN FORSA (Arkle Chase, Tuesday, Sky Bet Odds 4/1)

Trained by a club legend. Mick Channon - who played 507 times for the club and played a huge role in their FA Cup success - is now banging in the winners rather than the goals. He trained a winner at the Festival last year and this lad has huge claims in the opening day two-mile novice chase.

Mick Channon trains Glen Fora in the Arkle Chase

BOURNEMOUTH fans should back BRISTOL DE MAI (Cheltenham Gold Cup, Friday, Sky Bet Odds 33/1)

Absolutely hates leaving his beloved home at Haydock. Terrible form on the road. Eden Du Houx (pronounced in a Scottish accent, go on, try it) also could be a relevant one in the Champion Bumper on Wednesday.

WEST HAM fans should back NOBLE ENDEAVOR (Ultima Handicap Chase, Tuesday, Sky Bet Odds 20/1)

A horse that surely is channeling the spirit of West Ham's midfield general. Reliable to run his race at Cheltenham.

West Ham's Mark Noble celebrates his penalty against Newcastle

CRYSTAL PALACE fans should back ROAD TO RESPECT (Cheltenham Gold Cup, Friday, Sky Bet Odds 20/1)

Trainer Noel Meade has been around the block. He's seen it all. At the age of 78, he's still leading his team out to battle with great tactics and gets results on a weekly basis. Plus, he's got a bit of the Roys about him, hasn't he?

Is that Roy Hodgson in a hat?

NEWCASTLE fans should back MINELLA ROCCO (Ultima Handicap Chase, Tuesday, Sky Bet Odds 8/1)

Much is expected but winning a major race at the top level in the UK has been beyond him so far. Usually splits opinion and chaos isn't too far away.

BRIGHTON fans should back CHRIS'S DREAM (JLT Novices Chase, Thursday, Sky Bet Odds 16/1)

As Brighton owner Tony Bloom looks unlikely to have a runner at this year's festival - keep it simple and back a horse who has the same name as your manager. Yes, we struggled with this one.

BURNLEY fans should back PAISLEY PARK (Stayers Hurdle, Thursday, Sky Bet Odds 2/1)

Short of pace but full of heart. Started the season in reverse but has been revitalised at just the right time.

CARDIFF fans should back TOP GAMBLE (Jonny Henderson Grand Annual, Friday, Sky Bet Odds 33/1)

Never gives up. Always capable of proving people wrong. But...is probably going down.

FULHAM fans should back SQUOUATEUR (Kim Muir Handicap Chase, Thursday, Sky Bet Odds 14/1)

Expensive purchase but flopping on the big stage when the big money has been down. Bleeding his well-meaning owner of hard cash.

Fulham's squad have underachieved considering the money they've splashed

HUDDERSFIELD fans should back TOPOFTHEGAME (RSA Chase, Wednesday, Sky Bet Odds 4/1)

Hugely likeable, full of energy and has a loyal following. However, has yet to win over fences. His lack of ruthlessness may cost him.