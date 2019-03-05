European Paper Talk: Juventus plotting a move for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is on Juventus' radar ahead of the summer

As we enter the business end of the 2018/19 season, clubs across Europe are beginning to turn their thoughts to their summer recruitment plans.

Here, our friends at Football Whispers have rounded up the latest transfer news from the continental media.

Italy

Juventus are plotting a move for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio this summer and have made contact with the 23-year-old. Asensio, who has spent a lot of time on the Real bench this season, has been consistently linked with Juve following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Turin last summer. (Tuttosport)

Highly-rated Brazilian left-back Luan Candido is a Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester City transfer target. The 18-year-old Palmeiras starlet is the subject of an official approach from Barca but the Brazilian club are obliged to inform City, who have an option to sign the player. Lyon and Borussia Dortmund are also interested but Barca and City are believed to be frontrunners, with the Catalans also interested in Luan's teammate Vitao. (Calciomercato)

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is entertaining the prospect of a sabbatical year. The 51-year-old, who is on course to land his fifth straight Serie A title with Juve, has grown 'tired and annoyed' during a stressful season at the helm and may seek time out of the game. The Italian has in the past been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid. (La Repubblica)

Mauro Icardi is set to miss Inter Milan's Europa League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night. The Argentine striker has not played since being stripped of the captaincy in February. (Corriere dello Sport)

Federico Chiesa is a target for Roma

Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa has emerged as a Roma transfer target. The Giallorossi tried to sign the player last summer, offering Stephan El Shaarawy in exchange, only for La Viola to pull out. But Roma will reignite interest in the 21-year-old this summer if they lose star winger Nicolo Zaniolo, who is linked with Real Madrid and Manchester City. (Corriere dello Sport)

Spain

Luka Modric has backed Gareth Bale to rediscover his best form at Real Madrid. The Welshman was whistled by the club's fans during Saturday night's El Clasico defeat to Barcelona. "Players go through phases in their career when they are not at their best, it has happened to me and happens to everyone," Modric said. "This will pass and what I see with Gareth is a player who is happy and who has not lost any of his hunger and desire for success." (Marca)

Ajax have expressed an interest in Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard. The Norway international has impressed on loan at Vitesse Arnhem this season, scoring five goals and notching six assists. Real, however, are reluctant to send the midfielder out on loan again. (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain are among a number of clubs monitoring Ivan Rakitic's situation at Barcelona. The Croatian's long-term future at the Camp Nou has been darkened by the impending arrival of Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong. The 30-year-old has also been linked with Inter Milan. (Sport)

PSG are monitoring Ivan Rakitic

Germany

PSG have also stepped up their interest in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. The 22-year-old, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Bayern Munich, is out of contract in 2020 and has established himself as one of the hottest attacking prospects in Europe with 56 goals in 102 appearances since joining Leipzig in 2016. (Kicker)

France

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has expressed disappointment over his failed move to PSG. The Senegalese midfielder was linked with the French champions in January only for the Toffees to price Les Parisiens out of a move. "I was disappointed not to join PSG because it's a big club and all players dream of playing in the Champions League and winning trophies," he said. "I was ready to go. It did not happen." (Canal +)

Tiemoue Bakayoko has confirmed his desire to remain at AC Milan beyond this season. The Frenchman, 24, has shone for the Rossoneri on loan from Chelsea this term having struggled to establish himself at Stamford Bridge following his move from Monaco in 2017. "Five years have passed since Milan fans heard the Champions League anthem for the last time," the midfielder said. "I want to be at San Siro when they will hear it again." (France Football)