FA considering Shaun Harvey as CEO Martin Glenn's replacement

Shaun Harvey is in the frame to replace Martin Glenn

The Football Association are considering outgoing EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey to replace Martin Glenn at the helm of English football, Sky Sports News has been told.

FA chairman Greg Clarke, who formerly worked with Harvey during his six years as chairman of the EFL, is heading up the recruitment process, sparked by Glenn's announcement in December that he was standing down at the end of the season.

Harvey is available this summer after he announced he was leaving the EFL last month, after more than five years as CEO, having previously filled similar roles at Leeds United and Bradford City.

The 49-year-old's announcement confirmed England's three major footballing bodies - the FA, EFL and Premier League - were all now looking for a new chief executive officer.

Harvey oversaw the rebranding and renaming of the old Football League in 2016.

He has also championed what he called "significant popular demand" for the introduction of safe-standing for football fans and has revamped the Checkatrade Trophy, while increasing the opportunities for young home-grown players.

Before his departure, Harvey still has a number of key issues to resolve, starting at the EFL's board meeting tomorrow.

On the agenda will be the potential points deductions for Blackpool and Birmingham, Bolton and Coventry's abilities to continue functioning as EFL clubs, and a demand from Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet that the EFL acquires his League One club.