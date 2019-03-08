Che Adams and Chris Wilder win Sky Bet Championship February awards

Birmingham City striker Che Adams has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for February.

Always a talent, Adams has added consistency, work rate and team play to his game this season. February's tally of six goals in five games featured two individual efforts against Blackburn Rovers and a hat-trick at QPR.

Adams said: "It's an honour to receive this award, I'm really grateful. I've felt good and confident in front of goal and I managed to be clinical during the month. But I wouldn't be able to do any of this without the manager, his staff and the rest of the players.

"We are a really united team at Birmingham, everyone does their bit. We all have a good understanding of what our roles are and I'm benefitting from that, as well as regular game time."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for February.

Faced with a tricky set of February fixtures against Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and West Brom, Wilder and his men swept away all before them with conviction. A haul of 13 points from a possible 15 and four clean sheets lifted them into the top two.

Wilder said: "It's been a tough old month, we've had some really testing challenges so to come through this month, at the business end of the season, with the points and most importantly performances we are delighted and I accept this award on behalf of the football club, players and staff.

"Defensively we have been solid, apart from obviously the Villa game which was part of the month as well which is quite extraordinary that we have got this award. The biggest moment for me was the reaction to that game, which was a real big test for us from a psychological point of view…how we reacted and the way we have done has been first class.

"We lost some big players during the month and changed the team, the players who have come in have been excellent. They are all in good nick individually and as a team we have been playing well and that obviously gives us the opportunity to win games and pick up awards like this."

Sky Bet League One

Manager: Jack Ross, Sunderland

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for February.

Ross managed his squad superbly during a hectic February run of five games in 15 days. Along with the earlier win over AFC Wimbledon, the 12 points they earned from six unbeaten fixtures lifted them back into the automatic promotion picture.

Ross said: "It's always nice to be nominated. It's a surprise to receive it because of the record of some of the other people in this league.

"While it is me who picks it up, it is very much a reflection of all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes and the staff that are involved in that."

Player: Aiden McGeady, Sunderland

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for February.

Four goals in six games for the Irishman who continues to treat League One to his skills. Most impressive is his consistency, spreading the goals over five games, with the highlight a sumptuous free-kick at Bristol Rovers.

McGeady said: "It's good that your efforts are recognised for your good performances and efforts. The main thing is the team has been playing well, though. I was nominated a couple of months back and I think one of the lads from Lincoln got it.

"Personal awards are always nice to have but the team has been doing well and the main objective isn't that one of us ends us with the Player of the Month or Player of the Season award because we want to get the team promoted."

Sky Bet League Two

Manager: Ryan Lowe, Bury

Bury manager Ryan Lowe has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for February.

The pursuit of leaders Lincoln City continues, with Lowe's second Manager of the Month award in as many months. His side took over second place by extending their unbeaten run to 10 games and taking 10 points from a possible 12 - testimony to the consistency of performance he has been able to inspire.

Lowe said: "I'm over the moon to get a hat-trick of Manager of the Month awards for the season, but as I've said before, it's not just me, it's my staff, my players. It's nice to have them accolades, it's recognition we're playing the right way, but ultimately, it's just another personal accolade, with the big picture at the end of the season. I'd happily trade them all in for where we want to get to.

"The lads are playing well and buying into what we're trying to do, we know we've got a good team, we've got an honest group with some talented footballers and when you're winning games, it's only natural you win these awards."

Player: Bruno Andrade, Lincoln

Lincoln City winger Bruno Andrade has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for February.

Andrade has always had the ability to play wide or in the centre of midfield. Goals haven't always been his forte, but they were in February. He scored six of Lincoln's seven goals, showing off his technique, timing and tenacity.

Andrade said: "I'm very proud, especially after the month I'd just had obviously with the red card and that was the point I had to get my head down and come back fighting.

"I had something similar at Boreham Wood when I had (scored) five in five, but this one means a little more as it's higher up and the stakes are higher as well. But I think that it's probably the best month I've ever had. I feel like every game is important, everything we do is magnified now, we picked up a lot of draws in games that we should have seen out.

"On a personal level I think I need to keep going, there's no point having one good game and putting your feet up and thinking 'I had a good game last week and I can relax now' that's not my mentality. My mentality is that I have to keep going week after week and just help the team out. We know what we need to do now to achieve what we want to."