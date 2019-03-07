Championship race for promotion on Sky Sports

Watch Norwich's promotion chase on Sky Sports

Sky Sports have announced another televised fixture as the Sky Bet Championship promotion race heats up.

Leaders Norwich travel to Wigan on Sunday, April 14 for a midday kick-off, and that contest is the latest game added to Sky's live schedule.

Last week it was announced Norwich's home fixture with QPR (12.30pm, April 6) and Sheffield United's trip to Birmingham (7.45pm, April 10), plus the clash between play-off hopefuls Bristol City and West Brom (7.45pm, April 9) will be live on Sky Sports Football.

We will also be showing Leeds' trips to Reading (8pm, March 12) and Preston (7.45pm, April 9), Nottingham Forest's home match with Aston Villa (7.45pm, March 13) and Norwich versus Reading (7.45pm, April 10) on the Sky Sports Action channel.

Confirmed Championship games live on Sky

(7.45pm kick-off unless otherwise stated)

March 8: Norwich vs Swansea

March 10: Birmingham vs Aston Villa (midday)

March 12: Bristol City vs Ipswich

March 12: Reading vs Leeds United (8pm) *

March 13: Norwich vs Hull

March 13: Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa*

March 16: Leeds vs Sheffield United (12.30pm)

March 29: West Brom vs Birmingham (8pm)

March 30: Middlesbrough vs Norwich (5.30pm)

April 6: Norwich City vs QPR (12.30pm)

April 9: Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

April 9: Preston North End vs Leeds United*

April 10: Birmingham City v Sheffield United

April 10: Norwich City v Reading*

April 14: Wigan vs Norwich (midday)

* on Sky Sports Action / Sky Sports Football red button

