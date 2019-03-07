How to land the £250k Super 6 jackpot
Head-to-head and selection percentages with £250k up for grabs
By Billy Lumsden
Last Updated: 07/03/19 11:50am
We take a look at the stats that could point you to the prize and give you the cutting edge over your Super 6 competitors.
Can you challenge and beat Jeff Stelling with your Super 6 predictions? Could you go one better and win the £250,000 jackpot? He has already given away £2m this season and you just need to predict the six correct scorelines to win.
Cardiff v West Ham
Cardiff have lost all three of their Premier League encounters with West Ham by a two-goal margin and have lost their last three Premier League games by an aggregate scoreline of 1-10.
Last three meetings:
West Ham 3-1 Cardiff
Cardiff 0-2 West Ham
West Ham 3-2 Cardiff
Form guide:
Cardiff: L-W-W-L-L-L (Form position: 14th)
West Ham: L-D-D-W-L-W (Form position: 11th)
Predictions so far:
Cardiff: 8 per cent
Draw: 13 per cent
West Ham: 79 per cent
Popular predictions:
1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 33.4 per cent of Super 6 players.
0-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet) - 26.5 per cent of Super 6 players
1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet) - 10.1 per cent of Super 6 players.
Huddersfield v Bournemouth
The last three meetings between Huddersfield and Bournemouth at the John Smith's Stadium have seen a total of 15 goals scored, while Bournemouth have found the net at least once in each of their last 13 clashes (W6, D5, L2).
Last three meetings:
Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield
Huddersfield 4-0 Bournemouth
Bournemouth 4-0 Huddersfield
Form guide:
Huddersfield: L-L-L-L-W-L (Form position: 20th)
Bournemouth: W-L-L-D-L-L (Form position: 17th)
Predictions so far:
Huddersfield: 11 per cent
Draw: 23 per cent
Bournemouth: 66 per cent
Popular predictions:
1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet) - 22.4 per cent of Super 6 players.
0-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet) - 21 per cent of Super 6 players.
1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 19 per cent of Super 6 players.
Leicester v Fulham
Leicester have just the solitary win in their last eight Premier League games (D1, L6), yet only Fulham (three) have picked up fewer points from their last eight Premier League matches than Leicester.
Last three meetings:
Fulham 1-1 Leicester
Leicester 4-3 Fulham
Fulham 3-2 Leicester
Form guide:
Leicester: D-L-L-L-W-L (Form position: 18th)
Fulham: W-L-L-L-L-L (Form position: 19th)
Predictions so far:
Leicester: 90 per cent
Draw: 7 per cent
Fulham: 3 per cent
Popular predictions:
2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet) - 36.4 per cent of Super 6 players.
2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet) - 25.9 per cent of Super 6 players.
3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet) - 11.2 per cent of Super 6 players.
Newcastle v Everton
Newcastle have won just once in their last 12 Premier League meetings with Everton (D2, L9), who have won four of their last five away Premier League matches against Newcastle (L1), including their last two.
Last three meetings:
Everton 1-1 Newcastle
Everton 1-0 Newcastle
Newcastle 0-1 Everton
Form guide:
Newcastle: W-L-D-W-W-L (Form position: 7th)
Everton: W-L-L-L-W-D (Form position: 13th)
Predictions so far:
Newcastle: 33 per cent
Draw: 43 per cent
Everton: 24 per cent
Popular predictions:
1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet) - 32.4 per cent of Super 6 players.
2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet) - 18.5 per cent of Super 6 players.
1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet) - 13.3 per cent of Super 6 players.
Southampton v Tottenham
Since their return to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton are without a win in six league home games against Tottenham (D2, L4), who have lost just one of their 13 Premier League meetings with Southampton (W10, D2), scoring at least once in all 13 games.
Last three meetings:
Tottenham 3-1 Southampton
Southampton 1-1 Tottenham
Tottenham 5-2 Southampton
Form guide:
Southampton: D-D-L-L-W-L (Form position: 15th)
Tottenham: W-W-W-L-L-D (Form position: 8th)
Predictions so far:
Southampton: 6 per cent
Draw: 11 per cent
Tottenham: 83 per cent
Popular predictions:
1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet) - 30 per cent of Super 6 players.
0-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet) - 23 per cent of Super 6 players.
1-3 (14/1 with Sky Bet) - 15.7 per cent of Super 6 players.
Derby v Sheffield Wednesday
Derby had lost three in a row until they came from behind to beat Wigan at Pride Park, putting them level on points with Bristol City in the play-off places. Sheffield Wednesday are still unbeaten in the seven games under Steve Bruce so far (W3, D4).
Last three meetings:
Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Derby
Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Derby
Derby 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Form guide:
Derby: W-D-L-L-L-W (Form position: 15th)
Sheffield Wednesday: D-D-D-W-W-D (Form position: 6th)
Predictions so far:
Derby: 63 per cent
Draw: 25 per cent
Sheffield Wednesday: 12 per cent
Popular predictions:
2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 27 per cent of Super 6 players.
1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 18.1 per cent of Super 6 players.
2-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet) - 16.3 per cent of Super 6 players