How to land the £250k Super 6 jackpot

Play Super 6 for the chance to win £250k!

We take a look at the stats that could point you to the prize and give you the cutting edge over your Super 6 competitors.

Can you challenge and beat Jeff Stelling with your Super 6 predictions? Could you go one better and win the £250,000 jackpot? He has already given away £2m this season and you just need to predict the six correct scorelines to win.

Cardiff v West Ham

Cardiff have lost all three of their Premier League encounters with West Ham by a two-goal margin and have lost their last three Premier League games by an aggregate scoreline of 1-10.

West Ham returned to winning ways against Newcastle

Last three meetings:

West Ham 3-1 Cardiff

Cardiff 0-2 West Ham

West Ham 3-2 Cardiff

Form guide:

Cardiff: L-W-W-L-L-L (Form position: 14th)

West Ham: L-D-D-W-L-W (Form position: 11th)

2:59 Highlights from West Ham's win over Newcastle in the Premier League Highlights from West Ham's win over Newcastle in the Premier League

Predictions so far:

Cardiff: 8 per cent

Draw: 13 per cent

West Ham: 79 per cent

Popular predictions:

1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 33.4 per cent of Super 6 players.

0-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet) - 26.5 per cent of Super 6 players

1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet) - 10.1 per cent of Super 6 players.

Huddersfield v Bournemouth

Just under two-thirds of Super 6 players are backing Bournemouth to win

The last three meetings between Huddersfield and Bournemouth at the John Smith's Stadium have seen a total of 15 goals scored, while Bournemouth have found the net at least once in each of their last 13 clashes (W6, D5, L2).

Last three meetings:

Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield

Huddersfield 4-0 Bournemouth

Bournemouth 4-0 Huddersfield

Form guide:

Huddersfield: L-L-L-L-W-L (Form position: 20th)

Bournemouth: W-L-L-D-L-L (Form position: 17th)

2:51 Highlights from Manchester City's 1-0 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's 1-0 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League

Predictions so far:

Huddersfield: 11 per cent​​​​​​​

Draw: 23 per cent​​​​​​​

Bournemouth: 66 per cent

Popular predictions:

1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet) - 22.4 per cent of Super 6 players.

0-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet) - 21 per cent of Super 6 players.

1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 19 per cent of Super 6 players.

Leicester v Fulham

Could it be a first win in charge of Leicester for Brendan Rodgers?

Leicester have just the solitary win in their last eight Premier League games (D1, L6), yet only Fulham (three) have picked up fewer points from their last eight Premier League matches than Leicester.

Last three meetings:

Fulham 1-1 Leicester

Leicester 4-3 Fulham

Fulham 3-2 Leicester

Form guide:

Leicester: D-L-L-L-W-L (Form position: 18th)

Fulham: W-L-L-L-L-L (Form position: 19th)

Predictions so far:

Leicester: 90 per cent​​​​​​​

Draw: 7 per cent​​​​​​​

Fulham: 3 per cent

Popular predictions:

2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet) - 36.4 per cent of Super 6 players.

2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet) - 25.9 per cent of Super 6 players.

3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet) - 11.2 per cent of Super 6 players.

Newcastle v Everton

Everton kept Liverpool at bay in the Merseyside derby

Newcastle have won just once in their last 12 Premier League meetings with Everton (D2, L9), who have won four of their last five away Premier League matches against Newcastle (L1), including their last two.

Last three meetings:

Everton 1-1 Newcastle

Everton 1-0 Newcastle

Newcastle 0-1 Everton

Form guide:

Newcastle: W-L-D-W-W-L (Form position: 7th)

Everton: W-L-L-L-W-D (Form position: 13th)

2:26 Highlights from Liverpool's 0-0 draw at Everton in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's 0-0 draw at Everton in the Premier League

Predictions so far:

Newcastle: 33 per cent​​​​​​​

Draw: 43 per cent​​​​​​​

Everton: 24 per cent

Popular predictions:

1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet) - 32.4 per cent of Super 6 players.

2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet) - 18.5 per cent of Super 6 players.

1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet) - 13.3 per cent of Super 6 players.

Southampton v Tottenham

Tottenham are winless in their last three Premier League games

Since their return to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton are without a win in six league home games against Tottenham (D2, L4), who have lost just one of their 13 Premier League meetings with Southampton (W10, D2), scoring at least once in all 13 games.

Last three meetings:

Tottenham 3-1 Southampton

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

Tottenham 5-2 Southampton

Form guide:

Southampton: D-D-L-L-W-L (Form position: 15th)

Tottenham: W-W-W-L-L-D (Form position: 8th)

2:59 Highlights from Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League Highlights from Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League

Predictions so far:

Southampton: 6 per cent​​​​​​​

Draw: 11 per cent​​​​​​​

Tottenham: 83 per cent

Popular predictions:

1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet) - 30 per cent of Super 6 players.

0-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet) - 23 per cent of Super 6 players.

1-3 (14/1 with Sky Bet) - 15.7 per cent of Super 6 players.

Derby v Sheffield Wednesday

It has been a solid start to life at Sheffield Wednesday for Steve Bruce

Derby had lost three in a row until they came from behind to beat Wigan at Pride Park, putting them level on points with Bristol City in the play-off places. Sheffield Wednesday are still unbeaten in the seven games under Steve Bruce so far (W3, D4).

Last three meetings:

Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Derby

Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Derby

Derby 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Form guide:

Derby: W-D-L-L-L-W (Form position: 15th)

Sheffield Wednesday: D-D-D-W-W-D (Form position: 6th)

3:50 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Derby and Wigan Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Derby and Wigan

Predictions so far:

Derby: 63 per cent​​​​​​​

Draw: 25 per cent​​​​​​​

Sheffield Wednesday: 12 per cent

Popular predictions:

2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 27 per cent of Super 6 players.

1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 18.1 per cent of Super 6 players.

2-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet) - 16.3 per cent of Super 6 players