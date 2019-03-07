Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

WATCH: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher draw pictures of each other in 60 seconds

Last Updated: 07/03/19 9:46am
1:08
Watch Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher create a work of art - of each other!
Watch Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher create a work of art - of each other!

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were asked to draw pictures of each other - with some remarkable results!

Nev and Carra were asked to sketch each other in under a minute. And as you may have expected, the pair's drawings were not too complimentary of one another.

Arsenal vs Man Utd

March 10, 2019, 4:15pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

So, who is it who has a "huge nose" and what shirts did they pick out for one another?

Hit the video above to see Neville and Carragher produce works of art!

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Also See:

Trending

©2019 Sky UK